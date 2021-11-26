‘End It Deserves’ · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will swear revenge on Samuel (Michel Gomes) after discovering the two are brothers in In Times of the Emperor. Convinced that the engineer killed their father, the corrupt deputy will deliver the good guy to justice for the murder of Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim) in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo. “It’s going to get the end it deserves,” says the rogue.

After noticing the birthmark of the family on Samuel’s forearm and concluding that he is his half brother, the villain will put his plan against the ex-captive into practice. After leaving the front of the Paraguay War (1864-1870), the parliamentarian went to Bahia to look for a prosecutor.

The man will claim that he owes a lot of favors to the father of the newspaper owner O Berro. Dolores’ husband (Daphne Bozaski), then, will take advantage of the situation to ask for the engineer’s arrest. “The case is serious, compadre. I found the whereabouts of the slave who killed Painho, his name is Jorge”, he will begin.

“The marginal is in Rio de Janeiro. I need you to send a warrant for his arrest there as soon as possible”, will add the deputy from the 19th century “cracks”. The prosecutor will say that he will find a way to put Pilar’s fiance ) in jail.

“I waited a long time to avenge the death of Painho, I already have everything planned”, will vibrate the rogue. “It took a while, but Jorge, or Samuel, as the bastard is called now, will get the end he deserves,” promises Zayla’s (Heslaine Vieira) lover.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

