Eternal Cyril’s family is evicted and processed; know the reason | celebrities

Jean Paulo Campos, 18 years old, known for playing Cirilo in “Carousel”, had his name involved in a financial controversy recently. The boy’s parents, Nilza and Claudio Campos, owe more than R$100,000 in court due to default. The couple rented a property in Guarulho, in Greater São Paulo, but delayed payments until the owner carried out an eviction action.

According to Notícias da TV, in a sentence handed down on April 6, 2021, Judge Luiz Gustavo de Oliveira Martins Pereira decreed an eviction order for the parents of Jean Paulo Campos. According to the records, they rented the property from November 3, 2017 to May 2, 2020 for monthly fees of R$3,410.09. At the time, the defendants offered a security deposit of R$ 9,000, but did not pay their rents from April to November 2020. Part of the payment was made in December, but the debt remained open.

According to the process, the parents of the eternal Cirilo stopped paying rent due to the poor condition of the property, as renovations were necessary during the lease. However, the magistrate understood that this was not a justification for breaching the contract. “Even if the leased property has become uninhabitable due to the existence of leaks and infiltrations, it would be up to the lessee to plead the contract termination and pay the rents and charges to later discuss the debt and not simply fail to honor its obligations”, says the sentence .

The family was evicted after the owner demanded the contract termination. Now, the owner is asking for compensation for late rent, repair of damage to the property, attorney’s fees and fines for breach of contract. With the corrected values, the debt reaches R$ 108,000. Sought out, Jean Paulo Campos’ press office claimed that the story is an attempt at extortion. The owner’s attorney confirmed the existence of a lawsuit.