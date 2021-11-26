European Union Proposes to Suspend South African Flights over New Coronavirus Variant | World

The European Commission will propose to the 27 member countries of the European Union to suspend flights from southern Africa after the detection of a new variant of the coronavirus, announced this Friday (26) the President of the European Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, in a social network.

“The European Commission will propose, in close coordination with the member states, activate the emergency brake to stop flights from the southern region of Africa due to variant B.1.1.529“, announced von der Leyen.

The announcement was made this Friday morning (26), a day after the United Kingdom restricted travel to South Africa and five other countries on the continent after the discovery of the variant. Countries like Italy and the Germany have already banned or plan to veto the arrival of travelers from South Africa.

The president of the European Commission did not reveal how many countries in southern Africa would be affected by the proposal, which will be presented to the 27 member countries of the European bloc at this Friday’s meeting.

Even before the meeting, the Germany has already announced that it will not accept the entry of travelers from the South Africa and the Italy reported the ban on entry into its territory of anyone who has been to 7 southern African nations in the past 14 days.

The 6 countries affected by the British decision are: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Swatini and Zimbabwe. In addition to these nations, the Italy also restricted travel from Mozambique.

“The situation is evolving very fast, we want to have maximum guarantees to stop the expansion of the variant,” a European Commission spokesman told the France Presse news agency.

2 of 2 Passengers at London Heathrow Airport. — Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville Passengers at Heathrow Airport in London. — Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

The discovery of the variant B.1.1.529 of the new coronavirus was announced on Thursday (25) by virologist Túlio de Oliveira in an online press conference supervised by the Ministry of Health of South Africa.

So far 22 cases have been registered in the South Africa, mostly young people, according to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD). Cases were also reported in the neighbor Botswana is on Hong Kong, in a person returning from a trip to South Africa.

The team from the Túlio de Oliveira research institute, KRISP, is linked to the University of Kwazulu-Natal and was the one who discovered the beta variant, one of four strains considered of global concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the virologist, The B.1.1.529 it is potentially very contagious and has an “extremely high” number of mutations. “We can see that [a variante] has the potential to spread very quickly”.

South African scientists are still unsure of the effectiveness of existing Covid-19 vaccines against the new strain.

“What worries us is that this variant may not only have an increased transmission capacity, but also be able to bypass parts of our immune system.”, said Professor Richard Lessells, another researcher at the institute.