European Union studies allowing entry of travelers vaccinated with Coronavac

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, suggested this Thursday (25) that the countries of the bloc allow the entry of travelers immunized against Covid-19 with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) – including Coronavac – as of January 10, 2022. The measure still needs to be approved by the bloc's Council According to the statement from the European Commission, the countries of the European Union must systematically reopen to travelers immunized with vaccines approved by the WHO, in addition to those already approved by the block. The negative PCR test will still be required for all those vaccinated with immunizers not used in the region, such as Coronavac.

Also according to the commission, the countries of the European Union will be free to accept or not the entry of travelers under these conditions, which does not guarantee that all countries will accept the entry of travelers who have received Coronavac.

The recommendation also calls for accepting only people with the complete vaccination schedule for less than nine months from the date of travel or receiving an additional dose.

Currently, WHO authorizes Pfizer, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Moderna, Janssen, Oxford/Covishield, Covaxin, Sinopharm and Coronavac vaccines for emergency use. The European Union has already approved the use of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

The planned rules also propose that children aged between six and 17 will be able to travel to the European Union with a negative PCR test done before departure, even if they have not been vaccinated. he bloc countries may require additional post-arrival testing, quarantine or self-isolation.