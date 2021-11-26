Evangelical parliamentarians increase pressure on the Senate and speak of “holy war”

Evangelicals increased pressure on the Senate to pressure lawmakers to approve André Mendonça’s name to the Supreme Court.

The operation has already started and includes advancing on the undecided, dialogue with the left, pressure from pastors in the states and mobilization of the faithful on the Sabbath day.

A “holy war”, according to federal deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante, one of the main evangelical leaders in Congress and coordinator of the Mendonça campaign in the Senate.

“It became a holy war, regrettably, because of this long, never-before-existing period in history of delaying a hearing. Resume he has. How is he different? It’s the fact of being evangelical. Why did Kássio Nunes take 15 days and André 4 months?”.

he told the CNN that the vote map shows that today Mendonça would have between 50 and 55 votes of the 81 senators. “(The approval of) André is already defined. It will be between 50 and 55 votes. The job was done well. He did his part and we evangelicals in the states. We have the map”, he stated.

The biggest difficulties, according to Sóstenes, are in the biggest benches, MDB and PSD. But the other coordinator of the campaign, deputy Cezinha da Madureira, has been working directly, for example, with the president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, to help bring the votes to Mendonça.

There is also a forecast that there will be absences, especially for health reasons. At least six senators on his bills are not expected to attend.

Sóstenes also says that now the focus is on those who have not yet closed a voting commitment with them, around 20 senators. In addition, they are also trying to attract the vote from the left.

“We must have a pleasant surprise from the left. Leftist parliamentarians do not gain or lose anything in supporting a minister for the STF. So we have had a dialogue with them”.

According to Sóstenes, the signaling of the Saturday changed the strategy in the final stretch. Now, a group of 54 evangelical federal deputies is distributed in all states to ask for votes from senators and also helps the religious leaders in the states to ask for votes.

There is also the possibility of a mobilization of evangelicals inside and outside the Congress, since there will be faithful in Brasília next week due to the holiday on the 30th, the Evangelical Day.