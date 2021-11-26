Everything about Galaxy M62: datasheet, price and release | Best of the Year Award

The Galaxy M62 was chosen by the specialized jury as the most cost-effective cell phone in Best of the Year 2021 Award, of TechAll , by offering good performance and chunky battery at an affordable price. With all these attributes added to the R$ 1,300 discount on the launch price, it should be among the most popular smartphones on Black Friday 2021. Check out all the details of the device below.

Samsung’s mid-range cell phone was announced in August 2021 for R$3,499, bringing the generous 7,000 mAh battery as one of its biggest highlights. It currently appears on Amazon for R$ 2,199, which represents a discount of R$ 1,300.

🔎 Which cell phone to buy in 2021? See models to monitor at Black Frida

2 out of 7 Galaxy M62 is champion in the ‘Most cost-effective mobile phone’ category at the TechTudo 2021 Best of the Year Awards — Photo: Divulgação/Samsung Galaxy M62 is champion in the ‘Most Cost-Effective Mobile Phone’ category at the TechTudo 2021 Best of the Year Awards — Photo: Divulgação/Samsung

Galaxy M62 datasheet

Screen Size: 6.7 inches

Screen resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels

Display Panel: Super AMOLED Plus

Main camera: quad, 64, 12, 5 and 5 MP

Front camera: 32 MP

System: Android 11, One UI 3.1

Processor: Exynos 9825 (octa-core up to 2.73 GHz)

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 128GB

Memory card: yes, microSD up to 1TB

Battery capacity: 7,000 mAh

Dual SIM: Dual SIM (nano SIM)

Weight: 218 grams

Colors: blue and black

Announcement and release: August 2021

Launch price: BRL 3,499

Current price on Amazon: R$ 2,199

The Galaxy M62 has a 6.7 inch big screen, which offers Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels). In addition, the display features Super AMOLED Plus technology, which delivers accurate black tones and deep contrast levels in images.

In design, the M62 repeats traits found in more expensive Samsung devices, although it is not an exact copy of the Galaxy S line. With a screen covered with glass and plastic body and back panel, the cell phone has a camera module in the upper left corner.

3 out of 7 The Galaxy M62 features a 6.7-inch screen — Photo: Press Release/Samsung The Galaxy M62 has a 6.7-inch screen — Photo: Press Release/Samsung

At the front, the screen has reduced edges, with the front camera centered on top of the display. Sold in Brazil in blue or black, the M62 does not have any special protection against dust or water..

The Galaxy M62 is equipped with a four camera lens system to cover all usage scenarios. Are they:

64 MP main and f/1.8 wide lens

Ultra wide 12 MP and f/2.2

5 MP Macro and f/2.4

5 MP depth and f/2.4

4 of 7 Galaxy M62 Cameras Cover Various Use Cases — Photo: Press Release/Samsung Galaxy M62 cameras cover multiple use cases — Photo: Press Release/Samsung

The set offered by Samsung covers most usage scenarios. The main camera has a higher level of definition and ensures the most conventional framing for general photography and portrait shooting. THE ultra wide lens lets you create more open photos, where the intention is to capture more of the environment. The macro, on the other hand, photographs objects up close and the depth sensor works on calculating the distance between objects to determine what should stay in focus and what should be out of focus.

Like other Samsung smartphones, the M62 uses Samsung’s camera app. This gives the device access to functions found in other models of the brand – including the more expensive ones – such as filters and image enhancement through artificial intelligence. For video capture, the phone is capable of shooting in 4K at 30 FPS (frames per second). Finally, the Galaxy M62 also comes with a front camera for selfies with 32 MP maximum resolution.

5 out of 7 The Galaxy M62 runs on Samsung’s Exynos 9825 processor — Photo: TechTudo The Galaxy M62 runs on Samsung’s Exynos 9825 processor — Photo: TechTudo

Samsung’s cell phone runs with its own processor: the Exynos 9825 is a CPU created by the South Korean brand and is an intermediate alternative to models from manufacturers such as Qualcomm and MediaTek. In the specs, the processor is a octa-core up to 2.73 GHz of full speed. This processor is an old acquaintance, as it debuted on the Galaxy Note 10 in 2019.

Samsung’s intermediary is served by 8 GB of RAM memory and is found in the national market only as an option with 128 GB of data space. Those who need more space to store files have the option to expand the memory via microSD card up to 1 TB.

One of the superlatives of the M62’s datasheet is the generous battery, with an estimated gross capacity of 7,000 mAh. In Samsung’s accounts, this unit is enough for keep the Galaxy working for up to 24 hours with 4G on around the clock, or ensure video playback for 33 hours. If you consider playing audio only, the estimate goes up to 145 hours before you need to recharge: in practice, users can use the cell phone for two days without needing an outlet.

6 out of 7 The Galaxy M62 has a giant 7,000 mAh battery — Photo: Press Release/Samsung The Galaxy M62 has a giant 7,000 mAh battery — Photo: Press Release/Samsung

The phone is also compatible with fast recharge technologies, offering 25 Watt power charger support. In addition to the generous battery, another good news is that, unlike more expensive models of the brand, the M62 comes with a battery charger in the box.

7 out of 7 Galaxy M62 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Galaxy M62 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

The Galaxy M62 comes out of the box with Android 11 installed and has confirmed update by Samsung for Android 12. In addition to this update, which should reach the consumer in 2022, the cell phone will also receive the eventual Android 13 and 14. Added to these three major system updates, the offer of two more years of seasonal updates with Android security fixes.

In biometrics, the device has a fingerprint reader in a lateral position. Connectivity is via USB-C and Wi-Fi networks 5 (802.11ac). There is also support for Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC, technology used for proximity payments.

The M62 was announced on the Brazilian market in August 2021 for R$ 3,499, but it already appears in figures much cheaper in the national market. On Amazon, for example, you can find the phone for prices starting at R$ 2,199.

📝 Are Galaxy Smartphones Tough? Join the TechTudo Forum conversation