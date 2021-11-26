Fabrício meets Cruzeiro fans and remembers 6-1 against Atlético

Cruzeiro player between 2008 and 2011, defensive midfielder Fabrício traveled from Rio de Janeiro to Belo Horizonte to watch the match against Náutico, this Thursday night (25th), at 9:30 pm (GMT), for the 38th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

The former athlete spoke with the report from Super.FC in the vicinity of the stadium and said he decided to go to the game in the middle of the crowd to show his children “how big” is the club he defended for four seasons.

“I haven’t been here for ten years, I wanted to come back and bring my kids to see how big this crowd is, how big Cruzeiro is. I chose the last game of the season, farewell to Sóbis too. I’m excited to meet everyone here. . This crowd is awesome, it all started with the crowd. I came as a player and I became Cruzeiro because of the crowd, I will follow closely, there from the stands, up close. Today, they will feel a little bit of how big this team is,” said the player in an interview with Super.FC.

Fabrício talks about returning to Mineirão and is thrilled now as a fan. He’s already rushed out to buy the club’s shirts for the whole family and goes in the middle of the crowd #cruise @the time pic.twitter.com/lbLcxQO3hx — Time (@time) November 25, 2021

Fabrício also remembered Cruzeiro’s 6-1 victory over arch-rivals Atlético, in the last round of the 2011 Brazilian Nationals. At the time, Fox needed to beat their main opponent to avoid a then unprecedented relegation to the Second Division. The team thrashed the opponent and saved itself from the fall. The game will complete ten years on December 4 this year, and Fabrício remembers the classic.

“Remarkable, a game that never leaves my memory, a game of delivery. Thank God, everything worked out at that time. Without a doubt, one of the most important games in my life, I will never forget,” he concluded.

Fabrício also remembered the 6 to 1 that completes 10 years. One of the most memorable games for the athlete during his time at the club #cruise @the time pic.twitter.com/bNn3VDaTnX — Time (@time) November 25, 2021

