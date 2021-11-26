factory in Brazil will be ‘one of the biggest’

Fabio Rodrigues, president of star Galicia in Latin America, he told the newspaper O Globo that the factory of the Spanish brewery Hijos da Rivera — which owns the brand — in Brazil will be “one of the largest in the world” in the area of ​​premium beers.

Hijos company announced yesterday that it will invest R$ 2 billion in its production in Brazil and part of the amount will be allocated to the construction of a brewery in Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo.

According to the newspaper, the Brazilian unit of the brewery will be the brand’s second in the world and the first in the national territory.

“For the segment of premium beers, the factory will be one of the largest in the world. Our sale is still considered artisanal, it cannot be compared to the largest in the market. The factory in Araraquara will very much meet the qualitative need that we have to control well. production and with a much more competitive business,” he said.

In the interview, the president of star Galicia he explained that five years ago the brand was looking for places to install the factory in the country. Among the criteria considered important were “water quality, and marrying that with infrastructure and logistics”.

The group even targeted three states for the installation of the factory, including Minas Gerais, in the municipality of Poços de Syrups.

Rodrigues commented that for strategic reasons the deal was not closed in the municipality of Minas Gerais and the group decided to install the factory in Araraquara.

premium beer

The brand came to Brazil in 2008 and now aims to manufacture premium beers, which have the highest added value. According to Rodrigues, the star Galicia is the industry’s “flagship”.

He said that premium beers take longer to be produced, however, “market demand has given good signs of strength” for this category.

Despite the installation being in São Paulo, Rodrigues explained that the star Galicia is already looking for ways to reach the national market as there are demands in all states of the country.

“More recently, we signed a long-term contract with the Coca-Cola system, which will give us muscle nationwide in all sales channels [bares, restaurantes, supermercados etc]”, finished.