Family of the eternal Cirilo owes R$ 100 thousand, is evicted and prosecuted in court · TV News

The family of Jean Paulo Campos, interpreter of the eternal Cirilo de Carrossel (2012), is owing more than R$100,000 in court in a lawsuit for default. The actor’s parents rented a property in Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, but delayed payments until an eviction action was decreed.

O TV news had access to parts of the process opened by João Luiz do Rosário and which is being processed at the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo. In a judgment handed down on April 6 of this year, Judge Luiz Gustavo de Oliveira Martins Pereira decreed an eviction order for Alacrino Cláudio de Campos Monteiro and Nilza de Fátima Santos, parents of Jean Paulo Campos.

According to the records, the couple entered into a lease agreement for a property in Guarulhos, effective between November 3, 2017 and May 2, 2020 and an extension for an indefinite period upon payment of monthly rent in the amount of R$3,410.09.

The defendants had offered a security deposit of R$ 9,000, but they did not pay their rents from April to November 2020. Part of the payment was made in December, but the debt remained open.

In the process, Alacrino and Nilza’s defense dispute that they failed to pay rent due to the poor condition of the property, as repairs were necessary during the lease. However, the judge understood that the facts did not release the tenants from fulfilling the contract.

“Even if the leased property has become uninhabitable due to the existence of leaks and infiltrations, it would be up to the lessee to plead the contract termination and pay the rents and charges to later discuss the debt and not simply fail to honor its obligations”, explains the sentence .

The family was evicted after the owner demanded the contract termination. Now, João Luiz do Rosário is demanding compensation for late rents, repairs for damages caused to the property, legal fees and fines for breaching the lease agreement. With the values ​​corrected, the sum of the debt reaches R$ 108,000.

The aforementioned document is open to the public and was consulted directly on the TJ-SP website.

other sides

Wanted by the report, the owner’s lawyer, Gustavo Goedert, confirmed that the process is running in court and warned that the client does not intend to manifest himself. Jean Paulo Campos’ press office, on the other hand, claimed that the story is an attempt at extortion.

However, in contact with the report, the lawyer for the Campos family, Marcos Vinícius Fernandes de Oliveira, said that the clients really stopped paying due to financial difficulties and that he intends to reach an agreement with the owner of the property.