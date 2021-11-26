fans choose which rival player they would like to play on their team

Palmeirenses and Flamengo fans who arrived well before Saturday’s final gave their opinion on who is the rival’s most desired player in the Libertadores final

The question is simple, although the answer is not: if you, a fan of palm trees or Flamengo, could choose a rival’s player to act on your team, who would it be?

Because 58 fans present in Montevideo, waiting for the grand final of the Libertadores Conmebol this Saturday (27), accepted the challenge proposed by ESPN.com.br. Many bet on the “barbadas” of each starting team, but others innovated and chose even less popular or even reserves.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The sports fan follows the decision of the Libertadores Conmebol in between palm trees and Flamengo, this Saturday (27), at 5 pm, with live broadcast exclusively on closed TV on FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+.

On the Flemish side, the most remembered was Weverton. the goalkeeper won 15 of 33 votes of rubro-negro fans, who, despite being satisfied with everything that Diego Alves has done, see in alviverde, who should be part of the squad of the Brazilian team in the next World Cup, a great replacement.

It is also noteworthy that, of the 33 rubro-negro, four said they would not choose any opponent’s player.



1 Related

Palmeirenses, on the other hand, pointed to De Arrascaeta as the main consumption desire, with 11 of 25 votes. The duo Bruno Henrique and Gabigol was way behind, with three votes each, and there were even those who remembered Philip Luis, left-back of Flamengo since 2019.

See below the votes and some of the justifications:

Flamengo fans want…

Weverton – 15 votes

“Best in Brazil today, indisputable. He is experiencing a good time, he is at the national level. And Diego Alves is already on his way to the end of his career”.

Gustavo Gómez – 8 votes

“The Paraguayan is f***. We’re bad on the back, a lot of injuries, people getting hurt. He would make a great team with David Luiz. He would fit in well”

Raphael Veiga – 5 votes

“It would be a good replacement for Arrascaeta. It doesn’t have the same level, but it would help a lot.”

Nobody – 4 votes

“I would change the coach, but I wouldn’t bring theirs either.”

Dudu – 1 vote

“I would fight there with Everton Ribeiro to form a trio with Bruno Henrique and Gabigol”.

Palmeiras fans want…

Arrascaeta – 11 votes

“The entire Flamengo game goes through him. Intelligent, he remembers Alex at his height. There isn’t a player like that anywhere, not even in the Brazilian national team.”

Peter – 7 votes

“It’s very promising, even more than Gabigol. It has the potential to be 9th of the Brazilian team. It’s a reserve, has one or two balls and always scores.”

Gabigol – 3 votes

“Catimbeiro knows how to score. He’s kind of like an Edmundo of the present times. He would fit in a position that Palmeiras has difficulty with.”

Bruno Henrique – 3 votes

“I remember him from Goiás, I already liked him a lot. He played well again, I always liked his football”.

Filipe Luis – 1 vote

“Kind of the pillar of that team in terms of mentality, technique, maturity. He was a guy who would fit in well with Palmeiras, for what he does and what Palmeiras needs.”