Farm 13: Gui Araújo is shocked to learn that it’s been cancelled, and reacts to Anitta’s speech about ‘mitomania’; watch

Xi… it turned sour! Gui Araújo was eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” this Thursday (25th) and, finally, he was able to respond to some lines he made during his trajectory through the rural reality show. In “Decompression Cabin”, presented by Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, the former pawn discovered that it is canceled with the public, and learned that some of his ex-girlfriends are not very happy with it.

During the chat, Gui told what was his biggest fear when accepting to go through the program: “What we saw in other realities, the issue of cancellation. Mainly knowing what happened in the first few weeks there. A thing to take to revert something“he stated.

According to the influencer, agendas that could end up in cancellation would be “machismo, homophobia, things like that, the most serious parameters of society“. “Aggression issues, sexist speeches, are things that are not part of my daily life, of my trajectory. But, as I said, they take stretches of 10 or 15 seconds there and it takes on a worldwide proportion… but my fear, as I always said, is to die. The rest I know I’ll know how to handle“he declared.

The model revealed that she had nightmares every day about something bad happening to her dogs. “No, they are fine. But to introduce you to the subject, you said you wanted a real one… you were cancelled. You are currently cancelled. I think you were the participant that had the most repercussions out here with the things you talked about in your own life. Virtually all of your exes have gone public to speak. So, we went from Anitta to Gabi Brandt and their mothers“, launched Selfie, very sincerely.

Lucas also said that the two rounds of the Araújo farm did not mean that he was being well regarded by the public. Bill, however, didn’t look too surprised by the news and remained calm. At the beginning of the interview, the ex-MTV even joked and asked if he still had friends. “the lary [Bottino] do you like me yet?“he asked. “Lary is a little busy today, solving a little problem.“, joked the presenter, referring to the controversy in which the ex-peoa was involved this Thursday (25).

Next, Maciel brought some tweets from Anitta, Araújo’s ex-girlfriend, in which she accused the model of being a mythomaniac, that is, someone who lies compulsively. “She gave the definition on Twitter of ‘mytomania’, which, by the way, was the word that most attributed to you. It was a mythomaniac and a liar, and practically all the stories you talked about there, people said here that it hadn’t happened. There was a more serious one that I think took more proportion of you telling a relationship in codes. I don’t know if I could“, spoke Selfie.

The relationship in question was with Jade Picon. The speeches reverberated at the time, as many interpreted that Araújo accused the influencer of having betrayed João Guilherme, her ex-boyfriend. “I even could, right?“, pointed out Gui, upon hearing Lucas’ statements. “They are true. I didn’t have a relationship with Anitta?“he asked, distorting the focus. “No, but this wasn’t Anitta“, countered the conductor of the interview.

“I’ll be out here now, right? So, I’ll have the chance to prove it step by step, because I really had a relationship with Anitta, you know? This maybe no one would know, but it was something that when it ended I was the first to know. So, it was never betrayal on either side. I wasn’t with anyone either. These are facts. If distorted from the way it was told, they are facts. If I have to go public, tell, expose, speak, show, prove, it will be very boring, but I’ll have to do it, understand?“, fired the former pawn, referring to the romance with Jade.

And he has already left the house updating himself on the gossip! Lucas asked about what Araújo would like to know about the outside world, and the boy asked: “I’m worried about the stop of Thethé (Sthe Matos) and Dynho”. “Mirella asked for a divorce! He’s already left home, he’s on another tour. There won’t be Christmas. Did you notice any climate?”, replied Maciel. “I did not notice. I’m talking about, the interpretation outside is very different from what happens in there”, pointed out the model.

In the last field, Gui won 18.32% of the votes, which were not enough against Bil Araújo’s 57.01% and Dayane Mello’s 24.67%. The influencer, however, believed in its permanence. “If I say I already imagined it, I’ll be lying. But I was in a mixed feeling of relief, of wanting to leave. We are not silly, we see the parade being drawn from within. You see that you are probably not going to be a winner. So your time is stretching for nothing”, vented. Asked who would be the winner of the edition, Gui gave his opinion without hesitation: Rico Melquiades. “What a reality show needs is someone like Rico“he stated. Watch in full: