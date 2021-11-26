Farm 13: Rico gives Marina’s indiscreet glance at Bil’s body part, who is surprised: ‘It was instantaneous’; watch

Will we see a new couple getting revenge out there?! It seems that the fans of Rico Melquiades they already have! Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo are getting closer these last few days in “A Fazenda 13”, and the pedestrians around have already noticed this movement. This Thursday morning (25th), the ex-MTV caught the two of them, joking that the woman from Alagoas would be giving a peek at the capixaba’s butt.

Bil walked in front of Marina and at that moment Rico caught the naughty gesture. “Marina was looking at her ass now, took a look at those“, he delivered, eliciting laughter from his colleague. “And even?“, questioned the former No Limite.

“You bastard! He was talking about buttocks, he passed in front of me. It was instantaneous“explained Ferrari. “Marina of Heaven! my ass is soft“, joked Araújo. Rico then deflected the subject: “Do you like a man’s ass? so, round“. “It’s nice to have, right? I’m going to train buttocks“, replied the model. Aline Mineiro, who also participated in the conversation, said that she likes this part of the body in men.

Melquiades and the ex-Panicat began to play with Bil, climbing on top of him. “Stop it, Rich! Not! Get out!“, asked the model. Soon after, he went to the couch together with Marina, and the ex-MTV shot: “Are you finding yourselves hiding, huh?“. “only for the weekend“she joked. “My God in Heaven. I won’t even answer you“, countered the capixaba.

And Rico really seems to be shipping the duo, see?! Last Sunday (21), the pawn was watching the two fellows in confinement and launched: “Why don’t you make out?“. “Go search something to do“, replied Marina, embarrassed. “There’s nothing to do, girl. Outside, let me just a few kisses to pass the time“he continued.

“there is no more time“, argued the influencer, recalling that the program is ending. “19 days making out, sleeping together, glued together. And then when you get out of here… Enjoy life, you guys are young and beautiful. I would do it“, insisted Melquiades.