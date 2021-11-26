Fátima Bernardes confirms the secret behind the scenes of “Jornal Nacional”

Fatima Bernardes made a revelation that caught viewers of his show, “Encontro” by surprise.

It all started when, during the Wednesday, November 24th attraction, the reporter auntie ax showed that Marcos Mion has already presented the “Caldeirão” wearing a slipper, a subject that won social networks for its naturalness.

The reporter took advantage of the moment and questioned the presenter: “Now I want to know about Fátima Bernardes, a “National Newspaper”, on the bench, something serious. All dressed up, different hair, beautiful look and flip flops underneath. Already happened?”

Fatima didn’t hesitate and gave a very sincere answer.

“I’ve already presented [de chinelo]. Because it didn’t show up, the feet were under the bench, so sometimes I wore a skirt like these longues, which I like to wear, with flats and flats”, said the presenter who shared the workbench for many years with the ex- husband, William Bonner.

RETURN TO ‘MEETING’

Fátima Bernardes returned to the command of her show “Encontro” on Monday, November 22nd. The presenter was out of the morning show for six weeks due to complicated shoulder surgery.

In the first program after the return, Fátima vented about her recovery. “It’s complicated, it took six weeks. I didn’t think it had a chance of happening, that I was going to take it off sooner. Did I hear people say that six weeks is not good? At four weeks you can’t move, it’s ice and a sling. Tomorrow it will be two weeks since I started the movements”.

