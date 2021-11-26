Federal Police indict 19 people, Vale and TÜV SÜD, for breach of dam in Brumadinho | Minas Gerais

The Federal Police indicted 19 people and two companies, Vale and TÜV SÜD, in the investigation investigating the collapse of the Córrego do Feijão mine dam, in Brumadinho, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, which left 270 people dead in 2019. The information was confirmed by delegate Cristiano Campidelli.

Individuals were indicted for willful murder (possible intent) doubly qualified for the use of a means that resulted in common danger and a resource that made it difficult or impossible to defend the victim, 270 times.

They were also indicted – as well as Vale, responsible for the dam, and TÜV SÜD, responsible for auditing the structure – for environmental crimes of pollution and against terrestrial and aquatic fauna, flora, water resources, conservation units and archaeological sites, in addition to a fourth crime of filing a false declaration with the National Mining Agency (ANM).

The names of the defendants were not disclosed, but, according to the PF, they are consultants, engineers, managers and directors.

The police inquiry now goes to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). The agency was waiting for the conclusion of the investigations to manifest itself, and it is up to it to offer or not a complaint against the accused.

The case is now only at the federal level, because, in October, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) annulled the receipt of the complaint from the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) against those accused of the tragedy.

In February of last year, the State Court had received the complaint from the MPMG, and made 16 people, including the former president of Vale, Fabio Schvartsman, defendants, based on investigations by the MP and the Civil Police.

However, the ministers of the STJ understood that the facts are within the competence of the Federal Justice and that the case should be analyzed by the 9th Federal Court of Minas Gerais.

They accepted Schvartsman’s defense argument that there are investigations into federal crimes, such as damage to archaeological sites and possible fraud in documents sent by the National Mining Agency (ANM), which would make the trial at the state level unfeasible.

The Federal Police had already carried out indictments related to the collapse of the dam in Brumadinho.

In September 2019, the corporation indicted seven employees of the mining company and six members of TÜV SÜD, in addition to the two companies, for the crimes of misrepresentation and use of false documents.

The ideological falsehood occurred, according to the PF, when employees of the two companies entered into contracts using false information contained in the Declaration of Stability Condition (DCE) documents, made at three times in 2018: the first in June and the other two in September.

these documents allowed the dam to continue functioning normally even with safety criteria below those recommended by the mining company and by international standards.

The attribution of false documents, on the other hand, is based on two records of stability declarations — documents that indicated that the dam was in good working order — with government entities, in 2017. In all, the sentence can reach 18 years in prison for the indicted.