Federal Police indicts 19 people for the tragedy of Brumadinho – Gerais

Tragdia occurred in January 2019. More than 200 people died (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) The Federal Police (PF) announced, this Friday (11/26), the conclusion of investigations into the collapse of the Vale dam in Brumadinho, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, which resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people in January 2019. With the second phase of the investigation, 19 people were indicted, in addition to the mining company and the company Tv Sd.

The PF explains that the first inquiry was concluded on September 20 of that year, with the investigation of three crimes provided for in Law 9,605/1998, which consist in the preparation and presentation of false stability condition statements to the National Mining Agency (ANM) and State Foundation for the Environment (Feam).



See gallery . 34 Photos Disruption of tailings from Dam 1 of Mina Feijo, from Mineiradora Vale, in Brumadinho, Grande BH



(photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA press )

“In this second inquiry, the Federal Police found the practice of several environmental crimes of pollution and against terrestrial and aquatic fauna, flora, water resources, conservation units and archaeological sites, in addition to a fourth crime of filing a false statement before the ANM”, informs the institution. This survey was completed yesterday.

“The companies Vale S/A, responsible for the dam, and the company Tv Sd, responsible for auditing the structure, were indicted for these environmental crimes, in addition to 19 individuals who worked for the companies as consultants, engineers, managers and directors”, informs the Federal Police. The names of the defendants were not released.

Individuals, according to the Federal Police, were also indicted for the crime of intentional murder – eventual intent – double qualified for using a means that resulted in common danger and a resource that made it difficult or impossible to defend the offended party (270 times, in a contest formal).