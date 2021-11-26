Federal Police indicts 19 people for the tragedy of Brumadinho – Gerais

The Federal Police (PF) announced, this Friday (11/26), the conclusion of investigations into the collapse of the Vale dam in Brumadinho, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, which resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people in January 2019. With the second phase of the investigation, 19 people were indicted, in addition to the mining company and the company Tv Sd.
“The companies Vale S/A, responsible for the dam, and the company Tv Sd, responsible for auditing the structure, were indicted for these environmental crimes, in addition to 19 individuals who worked for the companies as consultants, engineers, managers and directors”, informs the Federal Police. The names of the defendants were not released.
Individuals, according to the Federal Police, were also indicted for the crime of intentional murder – eventual intent – double qualified for using a means that resulted in common danger and a resource that made it difficult or impossible to defend the offended party (270 times, in a contest formal).
What does Vale say?
Wanted by State of Minas Early in the morning, Vale’s press office informed them that they had not yet been notified of any movement in the survey. At 10:26 am, the mining company sent a note about the case. Check it out in full below:
“Vale informs that it has continuously collaborated with the Federal Police investigations. The company awaits to be formally informed of the conclusion of the investigation for the proper manifestation through its lawyer, David Rechulski.
Vale also informs that it understands that the authorities presiding over investigations are free to form their own convictions, however, it reaffirms that it has always guided its activities by safety assumptions and that no scenario was shown that indicated an imminent risk of breach of the structure B1. The Federal Police report itself, among others, evidences and proves this conclusion.”
O IN he also looked for TV Sd, by e-mail, and awaits an answer.