Federal Police reopens stab investigation in Bolsonaro







Photo: Fábio Motta / Estadão

THE Federal police reopened the investigation into the knife attack on President Jair Bolsonaro in the 2018 electoral campaign. The inquiry was resumed after the green light of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1), in Brasília, which earlier this month overturned the restrictions that had been blocking the counting.

The PF will now be able to analyze the material obtained from the breach of bank secrecy of lawyer Zanone Manuel de Oliveira Júnior, who at the time of the crime defended Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, author of the stab wound.

Delegate Rodrigo Morais Fernandes will also be able to access the content of the operation that searched the lawyer’s office, still in 2018. At the time, the agents seized a cell phone, cash books, receipts and proof of payment of fees, but were unable to look into the material by preliminary decision of the Court, annulled on the last 3rd by TRF1.

The line of investigation resumed by the PF seeks to verify whether someone paid for Zanone’s work in the case or whether the lawyer took over Adélio’s defense to gain visibility.

In previous stages, the Federal Police concluded that Adélio acted alone, without accomplices or principals. He was also considered incapable of answering for the crime for suffering psychological disorders and is serving a security measure in the federal penitentiary in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, for an indefinite period.