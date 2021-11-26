Fiocruz: cases of thrombosis syndrome in two people vaccinated in SC were investigated

× Photo: Leonardo Oliveira/Fiocruz

Fiocruz reported being aware of two cases of Thrombosis Syndrome with Thrombocytopenia (TTS) that occurred in Santa Catarina after application of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On November 10, the Santa Catarina Health Department reported having registered two deaths from the syndrome with a causal relationship with the vaccine: a 28-year-old man; and a woman, 27. “Both were notified to the Ministry of Health and Anvisa, which monitored the entire investigation process”, says the note from the secretariat.

According to Fiocruz, the two people received vaccines provided by the Covax consortium, instead of being bottled in Brazil. “THE [Fiocruz] followed the investigations together with the competent authorities and AstraZeneca”, says the note sent to the antagonist.

“The investigation of these adverse events is the responsibility of the National Immunization Program (PNI) and the health surveillance of states and municipalities. Vaccine producers also participate in this monitoring, according to current Anvisa legislation (RDC 406/2020), in line with international standards”, added to Fiocruz.

And still: “According to the package insert, Thrombosis Syndrome with Thrombocytopenia has been observed very rarely after administration of the vaccine. It is recommended that warning signs for this syndrome be observed after vaccination, so that cases can be correctly diagnosed and treated according to current recommendations”.

AstraZeneca directed the questions on the subject to Fiocruz.

The Ministry of Health stated: “[A]After investigation, the two cases mentioned were confirmed for thrombosis syndrome with thrombocytopenia. According to scientific evidence, the incidence is on average one in every 100,000 doses applied, that is, they are extremely rare events. The folder emphasizes that vaccines maintain their profile of benefits greater than risk events.”

The ministry did not clarify whether or not it registered similar cases in other states.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine is the most applied in Brazil. According to data from the Ministry of Health, until this Thursday afternoon (25) they had been applied more than 114 million doses (including first and second doses).

In April of this year, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded that the thrombotic events seen in a few dozen people in Europe were “very rare side effects” to the AstraZeneca vaccine. At the time, 86 cases were registered, 18 of which were fatal, among tens of millions of people vaccinated

