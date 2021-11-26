Flamengo and Palmeiras are nominated for ‘Club of the Year’ by the Globe Soccer Awards; see the competitors

Libertadores finalists are the only Americans nominated for the Globe Soccer Awards.

Flamengo and palm trees decide to Libertadores Conmebol this Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), with Live broadcast on FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+. And the two finalists from South America were nominated for Club of the Year award by the Globe Soccer Awards, an event based in Dubai that is already in its 12th edition.

The independent award is decided by a jury of notables that has names like Deco, Antonio Conte, Abidal, Capello, Totti, Gattuso, Casillas, Figo and other personalities from the football world.

Flamengo and Palmeiras are the only nominees on the American continent. were remembered also the African Al Ahly (Egypt), the Asians Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pohang Steelers (South Korea) and Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) and the europeans Madrid’s athletic, Bayern Munchen, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG and Villarreal.

the award will also elect the women’s club of the year, having among the nominees Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, Lyon, PSG and wolfsburg.

Winners will be announced at an event on December 27th.