Flamengo fans who lived the bus saga of 81 now return to Uruguay

There were 38 years of waiting, but Flamengo returned to play in a Libertadores final in 2019, right in the edition in which Conmebol created the unique final. Then, at the Estadio Monumental de Lima, in Peru, Rubro-Negro faced River Plate — they became champions by winning a comeback, 2-1, with two goals from Gabigol.

Tuninha, this time, he went by plane, and made a stopover in Chile, before reaching the Peruvian capital. “When the pilot said that we were flying over the mountain range, I looked out the window, looked at everything we did on the bus, and started crying. I can imagine, now, the emotion it will be to enter the Centenary. I don’t know how it will be, but I’ve already been moved when I bought the ticket and saw ‘Estádio Centenário, Montevideo’.”

Now, forty years after that trip, Claudio, Tuninha and Moraes will return to the stage for the title about Cobreloa. Despite the fond memories, the decision does not seem to carry the same weight as the departure from Lima two years ago.

“That title was our first, it has a monstrous importance. I think that this title now, despite being the tri, won’t manage to have the same importance as the first and the second, which was a double, but a crazy double. [Em Lima] I thought I was going to die. My blood pressure went up, I had a fever,” says Claudio Cruz.

“In 1981, when we won, I thought we would win three, four years in a row, and it didn’t happen. It became an obsession, and that obsession died in 2019. We won in Lima. Now, is it a Libertadores final? Yes, but it’s not that one. obsession I had like I had in 2019. Let’s go, and we’re going to win. Palmeiras is now the favorite, but we’re going there, and you don’t play a decision, a decision is won. We’ll go there and we’ll win”, comments Moraes.

Again, more than 2,300 km away from Maracanã, the Rubro-Negra Nation will be present, dreaming of the same magical outcome of 1981.