Flamengo’s offensive quartet has 65 games as starters since 2019; average of goals increases by 25% | Flamengo

Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. With the likely return of the Uruguayan, the offensive quartet that delights the red-black fans will be available for the Libertadores final. O statistical spy chased the numbers and found that the four had taken the field together as starters in 65 of 214 games since 2019.

The record is good: there are 44 wins, 12 draws and only nine defeats, with a 74% success. In these matches with the complete attack, the average of goals for Flamengo reaches 2.35 goals per game, while without one of the four as a starter, it is 1.88.

The use without a quartet piece also drops. In all, there are 149 games without at least one of them, with 94 wins, 32 draws and 23 defeats, falling from 74% to 70%. In addition, the four are responsible for 236 goals of the 433 scored by Flamengo in the last three seasons, around 54% of the balls in the net in the period.

Individual numbers of Flamengo’s offensive quartet since 2019 Player Games goals Assists Minutes for participation in goals Gabigol 144 102 33 One participation every 93 min Bruno Henrique 160 76 37 One participation every 121 min Arrascaeta 135 39 46 One participation every 123 min Everton Ribeiro 166 19 32 One participation every 268 min

However, the team has often failed to count on the starting lineup this season. Whether due to injuries, calls or coaches’ choice, the four only came onto the field together in 19 of Flamengo’s 70 games in the 2021 season, and were missed by the team, as there are 15 wins, three draws and only one defeat against Flamengo. quartet together, in addition to an impressive 62 goals, an average of 3.26 goals scored per game. The strength of the red-black attack is so great with them that in the 15 victories, 10 were for three or more goals difference.

Other data than the statistical spy raised is that in just six matches (9% of the games), since the beginning of 2019, Flamengo has not scored any goals with the four players on the field. That is, when the red-black attack is complete, the chances of not going blank are very high.

Against Palmeiras, opponent of the Libertadores final this Saturday, Flamengo never lost with the four on the field. In fact, the joining of the players was decisive in the turn of key in the retrospective against Verdão. That’s because before 2019, Flamengo had nine games without beating Palmeiras. Now, the team from São Paulo that hasn’t won the red-black team for nine games. Of the quartet, Gabigol and Arrascaeta are the ones who stand out the most against alviverde. Jersey nine has scored five times in four games, while the Uruguayan has scored three goals in seven games.

This season, Flamengo only had the complete quartet against the opponent this Saturday in the final of the Supercopa do Brasil, won on penalties by the rubro-negro. In the Brazilian Championship, both in the turn and in the return, the two victories came from the feet of important players and who overshadow the starting lineup: Pedro and Michael. In the 1st round of the championship, Pedro scored the goal of the game, at Maracanã, after an excellent play by Bruno Henrique. In return, Flamengo won 3-1 at Allianz Parque with two goals from Michael and one from Pedro.