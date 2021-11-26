Flights are canceled and travel suspended after 3 Covid cases in Shanghai | World

Hundreds of flights were canceled, trips were suspended and some schools remain closed this Friday (26) in Shanghai, the largest city in China, after detecting three cases of Covid-19 in the city.
The restriction measures announced are yet another demonstration of the Chinese government’s “zero tolerance” strategy against the new coronavirus, imposing heavy lockdowns and mass testing of the population when very few cases are registered.
Officials in Shanghai, a city of 25 million people on the country’s east coast, said the three positive cases are from friends who were in the nearby city of Suzhou last week and that all three were fully vaccinated.
Nearly 500 scheduled flights to Shanghai’s two major airports were canceled on Friday, and the city government has also suspended all package travel packages between provinces that pass through the city’s airports.
Six hospitals in the city also suspended services for patients in other cities, and all classes were suspended in Suzhou because a person had contact with one of those infected.
Health professionals test Covid-19 on all visitors to Shanghai Disneyland on Oct. 31, 2021 after recording a single case at the amusement park in China — Photo: AFP
Since detecting the coronavirus in its territory at the end of 2019, Beijing has managed to contain the spread of the disease with confinement and travel restrictions, a “zero covid” strategy that it does not intend to change, despite the outbreaks of the disease registered in recent months.
“China has a lot of experience in ‘zero covid dynamics,’ so our strategy is not going to change,” said Zhang Wenhong, director of Shanghai’s covid prevention team.
Nearly 100 kilometers away, Suzhou, population 13 million, closed tourist attractions and required residents to test negative for a diagnostic test before leaving the city.
Chinese authorities are on high alert with any outbreak of the disease ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which will take place in February and will have a large influx of foreign athletes, journalists and officials.