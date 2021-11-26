Forced laughing releases hormones equal to sex and exercise

RIO — Laughing at a joke is one of the most pleasurable sensations the body experiences. Calm down, relax. A new experiment conducted with students at Brighton Girls School, a school located in south London, has identified that forcing a laugh has the same effect. The idea was implemented with students after tense classes such as math, science and history. At short intervals, teachers would pull on the reaction by clapping their hands and saying words with sounds similar to a laugh, such as ‘ha ha ha’. And they asked them to fake laughter.

– The act, even forced, makes the brain react by releasing serotonin and endorphin, which are pleasure and well-being hormones. It’s the same feeling as exercise and sex, for example. So they make us relax and feel pleasure. It is a brain message that leads you to the secretion of these hormones — said Ana Cristina Belsito, head of the Endocrinology service at Hospital São Vicente de Paulo.

And if, on the one hand, endorphin and serotonin are the hormones most cited as responsible for situations of pleasure, Belsito cites the decrease in the level of cortisol, the main compound related to stress, when the person is laughing.

– Cortisol is the hormone that is related to moments of stress and anguish. It is a defense compound that is related to defending the body in these situations. When a person experiences chronic stress or is ill, cortisol will be high. And then, as much as it is a defense hormone, it causes stress, which is bad for the body, in addition to causing complications such as depression, heart attacks and gastrointestinal diseases – he said. — The level of cortisol in people who laugh even forced and have fun is actually lower.

And it is precisely with the idea of ​​reducing the level of this hormone, and consequently the stress, that Emma Jennings teaches laugh therapy classes at the high school in Brigton. The results of the discipline have been positive. Students became calmer and more receptive to classes.

— Forcing a laugh, in addition, works the intestinal and gastric muscles, the thoracic, abdominal and facial muscles — says Belsito. —As a result, it’s as if these movements do a kind of massage on the gastrointestinal system and facilitate the digestive process. In other words, in addition to making digestion easier, laughing also uses up calories.

Forced laughter therapy, however, is not for everyone. In some sporadic cases it can even increase the level of stress.

“Some people don’t much like being forced to laugh, as they find it embarrassing or uncomfortable. With them, cortisol levels can increase, which would be harmful, says Sophie Scott, a neuroscientist at University College London.

Intern under the supervision of Adriana Dias Lopes