FPF releases the 2022 São Paulo Championship games table – Sports

The FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) announced this Friday (26) the base table of the 2022 São Paulo Championship. The largest statewide in the country starts on January 26, 2022 and ends on April 3, with exclusive broadcasting Record TV on open TV.

See here the complete table of the first phase of Paulistão 2022

Among the five big clubs in the state, São Paulo will face Guarani, Santos will face Inter de Limeira and Palmeiras will face Ponte Preta in the first round of the competition. Corinthians and Red Bull Bragantino face Ferroviária and Mirassol, respectively.

As last season, Paulistão will have 12 rounds in the initial phase, with teams facing only opponents from the other brackets. Leader and runner-up within the same group will face each other in a single game in the quarter-finals — the two lowest in the overall ranking will be relegated. The semifinals will also be in single matches, with the final in round-trip clashes.

Among the big ones, Santos will have the most difficult bracket. Alvinegro is in Group D, alongside Red Bull Bragantino, Ponte Preta and Santo André.

In the other groups, Corinthians is in the A, alongside Inter de Limeira, Guarani and Água Santa. The current champion, São Paulo, is in group B and will dispute a place with Ferroviária, Novorizontino and São Bernardo. Palmeiras, in group C, will face Mirassol, Ituano and Botafogo.

The published table will still undergo adjustment in the dates, since the games of the same round will be redistributed throughout the week.

Paulistão 2022 – First round (January 26, 2022):

Inter Limeira x Santos

Botafogo x Santo André

Agua Santa x São Bernardo

Guarani x São Paulo

Ituano x Novorizontino

Mirassol x Red Bull Bragantino

Palm trees x Ponte Preta

Corinthians x Railway

