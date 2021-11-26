Friends of Italian volleyball player who fell in coup and thought he was dating Alessandra Ambrosio open a kite to pay off debts | World

Friends of Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga opened a kit to compensate him for the damage he suffered when he was exploited for years by a group of swindlers who made him think he had a virtual relationship with Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio.

The page was opened by Danilo Rinaldi, who claims to be a friend and former teammate of Cazzaniga. “I started this cow with a specific goal: to help Roberto Cazzaniga start a new life, far from those who have explored him without just for 15 years. In our way, we can help Roberto resume his life and start writing his future”, says the introductory text.

According to the TV show Le Yene, the player made deposits that, added up, reach 700,000 euros (about R$ 4.4 million at the current price). He had to borrow money to make these transfers, and still owes around 60 thousand euros (about R$ 379 thousand).

The kitty’s purpose is to try to help the athlete pay off that debt.

Friends, teammates and former teammates of Cazzaniga stated that they tried to talk to him to say that he was the victim of a coup, but that, when this occurred, the athlete would withdraw.

The story was published in Italian media on Wednesday (24) after a report on a TV in the country.

Currently, the Brazilian has a relationship with fellow model Richard Lee, with whom she posted photos on a social network while traveling to Hawaii on Wednesday.

Cazzaniga plays for a team in the second division of the Italian volleyball league.

According to him, in 2008, a friend of his named Manuela gave the telephone contact to a woman named Maya who said she would like to meet him.

After the first contacts, the woman claims that Maya is a pseudonym, and that she would be the Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, one of the most famous in the world.

In fact, she was a woman who pretended to be a model. This type of scam, in which an interlocutor pretends to be someone else, is known as catfishing.

Three people were involved in the scheme to extort money from the athlete: Manuela, who passed on the contact of “Maya”, Manuela’s boyfriend, and a 50-year-old woman, who lives in Sardinia, called Valeria, and who pretended to be Alessandra Ambrosio in phone calls.