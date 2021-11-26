Globo accuses media of spreading false news about Camila Queiroz | Television

Rede Globo published this Friday morning (26), a report on gshow in which he accuses part of the media of spreading false news about the Actress Camila Queiroz’s departure from the cast of Verdades Secretas 2, soap opera shown by its streaming service, Globoplay. In the text, she says that several information disclosed are false and came out in defense of the famous.

The company opens the text saying that Camila Queiroz, in fact, was not fired. “Since the beginning of 2021, Camila Queiroz has a contract for certain works with Globo. The last contract, for recording ‘Secret Truths 2’, expired on November 10th. As already explained before, due to the strict protocols against Covid-19, it was necessary to postpone the recordings“, says the report.

The channel reinforces that the company and the artist did not reach an agreement, but neither did the dismissal. “Globo and the actress did not reach an agreement to sign the contractual extension necessary for the conclusion of the scenes of the character Angel. There was, therefore, no dismissal – but the termination of a contract that was fulfilled by the end of the adjusted term“, he points out.

Soon after, the Rio station guarantees that it won’t sue the actress and doesn’t even study the case. The information that the Rede Globo would sue Camila Queiroz was published by the website Notícias da TV this week. At the time, the portal stated that the actress and her husband, actor Klebber Toledo, acted in an inexperienced and irresponsible way, causing various damages, such as financial and moral, to the network.

In addition, Globo confirmed the information that Camila Queiroz will participate in the “Occult Friend” frame, traditional in every end of the year on Fantástico and clarified whether the actress will be present in the station’s end-of-year vignette. “The actress has never recorded participation in the vignette. Therefore, it could not have had its presence cut off“, says the report.

reviews

The Marinho channel also reinforces in the publication that it will not stop publishing news about Angel’s interpreter. “There isn’t and there wasn’t any editorial guidance on Globo’s portals to stop publishing news about the actress. Globo is guided by its editorial principles and does not fail to publish facts of interest to the public. But, obviously, it will not resonate with fake news“.

The matter reverberated on social networks, where netizens said that the text, in fact, is a way of trying to calm the turbulent departure of the actress from the network. “They saw that the treatment they gave her was so horrible that they had to make this post. It’s very unfortunate that things have come to this point and I hope they don’t close the door on Camila“, said a netizen.

“Did they pull up? This girl must know everything, and must have proof in audios, videos and prints“, said another. “It explains why they took the girl out of the soap opera’s promotion, I have never seen a TV advertisement with her image again”, asked a fan of the soap opera. “Turns you @gshow we want Angel alive, the other actress didn’t hit the character and we didn’t like“, criticized a viewer.