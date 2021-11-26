Globo defends itself, avoids friction and clarifies details of Camila Queiroz’ departure · TV News

Globo created a page on one of its main portals to clarify point by point the details of Camila Queiroz’ departure and question the fake news about what happened. The station was averse to the controversy and, in a tone of truce, stressed that there was no dismissal. Disagreements about the end of the actress’s contract were also called “versions”.

The positioning was published this Friday morning (26 ), noting that “a lot of false information circulated in digital media about the end of the contract”.

The tone is lower than the statement sent at the time of the breakup, criticized for being more incisive than with other names in the house – such as José Mayer and Marcius Melhem, both accused of harassment.

Altogether, there are five points that avoid treating the disconnection as “troubled”. Initially, the audience leader explains that Camila was not fired, as she was only connected to a certain work and her last contract was to play Angel in Secret Truths 2.

The recordings had to be extended by a week due to security protocols against Covid-19, which made the work slower:

Globo and the actress did not reach an agreement to sign the contractual extension necessary for the completion of the character’s scenes. There was, therefore, no dismissal — but the termination of a contract that was fulfilled by the end of the agreed term.

The text also rebutted insinuations that the house’s websites were banned from publishing any note about Camila. “Globo is guided by its editorial principles and does not fail to publish facts of interest to the public. But, obviously, it will not resonate with fake news”, he says.

as the TV news had already anticipated, Camila is also kept in the Amigo Secreto frame, shown as one of Fantástico’s year-end specials. She was also not cut out of the vignette, as she never recorded a guest appearance.

Finally, Globo states that “it did not make the decision to sue Camila Queiroz and is not even studying the issue”.

