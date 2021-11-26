Globo denies the lawsuit and confirms that Camila Queiroz will appear on the channel again

THE Globe decided to deny rumors around the troubled departure of Camila Queiroz. the broadcaster denied studying process against the actress and claimed that she was not cut from the traditional holiday vignette and that will appear in Fantastic’s hidden friend.

Through its internet portal, Globo countered information published in the media in the last days. The channel denied that Angel’s interpreter had been fired, as she had no fixed contract. In other words: the link was only for their participation in Secret Truths 2.

“Since the beginning of 2021, Camila Queiroz has a contract for certain works with Globo. The last contract, for recording ‘Secret Truths 2’, expired on November 10th. As already explained before, due to the strict protocols against Covid-19, it was necessary to postpone the recordings. Globo and the actress did not reach an agreement to sign the necessary contractual extension for the conclusion of the Angel character scenes. There was, therefore, no dismissal – but the termination of a contract that was fulfilled by the end of the adjusted term”, said the station.

Actress appears again in Fantastic

Globo denied that it decided to sue Camila and said he doesn’t even study the subject. The actress will also appear Fantastic’s hidden friend. She had already recorded the participation, which is kept.

In addition, the station reported that Camila Queiroz was not cut from the traditional year-end vignette. This because, the actress has never recorded participation at the time it gathers the channel’s contractors.

Globo denies veto against Camila Queiroz

In recent days, information has also started to circulate that the Rio channel vetoed news about Camila on their internet portals. The broadcaster, however, denied the ban and guaranteed that there was no guidance for their professionals to stop talking about the actress.

“There isn’t and there wasn’t any editorial guidance on Globo’s portals to stop publishing news about the actress. Globo is guided by its editorial principles and does not fail to publish facts of interest to the public. But, obviously, it will not resonate with fake news”, he stated.

Camila Queiroz left Globo last week after not reaching an agreement for the extension of your contract. According to the network, the actress wanted to determine the outcome of Angel in Secret Truths 2 and demanded participation in an eventual third season. In addition, it made other “unacceptable contractual demands”.