Goiânia comes on alert after confirming an outbreak of disease that affects mostly children

After the notification of three outbreaks of hand-foot-mouth syndrome (SMPB) in schools in the capital, the Health Department of Goiânia went into alert and, on Thursday (25), released an information note to the population with guidelines for the contagion is lessened.

The infection, which mostly affects children under 06 years of age, is caused by the Coxsackie virus. However, despite the little ones being the most affected, the syndrome can also affect adults.

Some of the forms of transmission of SMPB are contact with respiratory droplets of saliva and nasal mucus, feces and handling surfaces and objects that contain the virus.

Symptoms are varied, but among them are: high fever, between 38º and 39º, watery neck, lack of appetite, difficulty in swallowing, red spots with grayish white vesicles in the mouth, tonsils and pharynx.

There is no vaccine to contain the virus, but some measures are effective to reduce the spread, such as: adequate personal hygiene measures, such as frequent hand washing with soap and water.

In environments, some hygiene measures are also necessary, such as cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are frequently touched and dirty items.

According to the Department of Health, people who are diagnosed with the disease must remain in social isolation until they fully recover from the infection.