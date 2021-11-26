Gold miners in river talk about ambushing the police

Miners who have been anchored with illegal ferries for days on the stretch of the Madeira River in front of Vila de Rosarinho, a community of Autazes (AM), not only exchanged information on the operation’s mobilization to combat their criminal actions, but also have combined reactions, as the approach they face.

The miners at the site exchanged audios yesterday, obtained by the Estadão, which show that part of the group defends that some of them ambush the forest to surprise inspection agents in the event of an approach. The idea is to “drop bullets” on the police.

“My friend, if you count, there are more miners than police everywhere, understand? If you stay holed up in a forest like this, one at the end, another here. If they start, you’ll drop bullets, understand? Leave it? the raft very close to the shore and a large bullet,” says one of them.

In another message, a prospector agrees. “It’s true. If we bring everyone together, we fight.”

‘Go up’

For the miners, police repression would not be able to confront them. “My partner, how many gold miners you have, bro… The convoy can come, the c* can come up, that’s not enough, no. What we have to do is gather the miners from all the communities and go to the top .”

As stated by Estadão, a large task force was set up between the Federal Police and agents of the Armed Forces and Ibama to travel to the region. Yesterday, Vice President Hamilton Mourão said that there are signs that the group of miners has links with drug trafficking, which for years has been using routes in the north of the country to transport drugs.

“We have had several reports that drug trafficking, these gangs, in order to protect their routes, have gone up there. One of the ways to maintain themselves is by supporting actions of this nature (garimpo). Even because, if the gold is illegally extracted, it is an asset that they can exchange for drugs,” said Mourão. The vice president commented that the PF, the Navy and Ibama are already preparing to act. “The Navy has to verify who has a legal vessel. Persons who are illegally illegal will have the vessel seized,” he said.

Born in Humaitá (AM), a municipality cut by the Madeira River, Mourão acknowledged that, for decades, there has been an agglomeration of illegal mining rafts in the region. “This happens every year. Normally, they stay there in the region of Humaitá. This year, gold must have appeared further up, there near Autazes. And they were concentrated there,” he commented.

In another audio message obtained by the report, a man talks about setting up a “wall” of rafts, with people around the equipment, to react to any type of approach to inspection. “You who have a lot of rafts there, (you have to) build a wall like that and wait for everyone there in front of the raft. One in the back, one in front and see what happens. They’ll respect it, understand?” .

There are still no precise numbers on the number of ferries that are in the region. In the beginning, there was talk of around 600 ferries. Aerial images allow counting at least 300 clandestine vessels stopped at the same point.

There is apprehension about the way the prospectors in the region will be approached. By law, these are clandestine vessels, without a license to operate and which must be seized. Each piece of equipment is valued at around R$50,000, but this value varies according to the cost of the entire system on board to suck the river bed in search of gold and separate it.

Supplies

To Estadão, Federal Police delegate Alexandre Saraiva, who worked for ten years at the head of the PF in the Amazon region, said that the best strategy to prevent the advance of hundreds of illegal mining rafts would be to cut off the supplies used by the equipment.

Saraiva said that he has already experienced similar situations in the apprehensions of ferries and that the most effective measure, in these cases, is to end logistics. “When you run out of fuel, with the arrival of spare parts, you stop the activity. You have to let only water and food through, so that no one starves. Other than that, nothing can enter,” he said.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.