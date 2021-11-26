GREAT DISCOUNT | iPhone 11 with EXCELLENT price on Black Friday offer

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

The iPhone 11 remains an excellent choice for Apple’s cell phone, especially for those who come from older versions of the line and want a newer model. It’s at a very low price, taking advantage of this Magazine Luiza’s Black Friday promotion and it’s worth it for anyone looking for a device from the company.

About iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 remains one of the best Apple smartphones for anyone looking for a branded device. It has several of the company’s most innovative technologies, such as facial recognition unlocking using Face ID technology and the screen taking up almost the entire front of the phone, with no border at the bottom.

With the A13 Bionic processor combined with the iOS operating system, it maintains the company’s good track record of making powerful mobile phones capable of running smoothly all the apps and games available on the App Store. You are also guaranteed that you will receive updates for many years and will not need to change devices as it becomes incompatible with newer apps. This is one of Apple’s main differentials compared to competitors.

When compared to previous models, the iPhone 11 also stands out for having a dual set of cameras on the rear, one of them being an ultra-wide sensor for taking pictures with an enlarged field of view. The cameras also feature a night mode and post-processing enhanced by artificial intelligence that guarantees optimal results even in places with low lighting.

