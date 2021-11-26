For Grêmio to avoid being relegated it will need to fit in a series of results that it hasn’t had in the Brasileirão so far. That’s because, so far, the tricolor only had a maximum of two consecutive victories.

Against Flamengo, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul had the opportunity to impose a streak of 3 wins, but failed. Thus, the tricolor will need to fit an unprecedented sequence. Well, it will take 3 wins and 1 draw in 4 games.

The opponents that the tricolor still has ahead, should not make this challenge too easy. The Immortal will have to face the following clubs:

The current projection for Grêmio to escape the relegation zone is to win 10 points. However, for that you will need to win 3 and draw with one of the opponents listed above.

Who has defined how many points it takes to escape the relegation zone is Juventude. The club from Rio Grande do Sul is in 16th place and has 40 points, that is, 4 points more than the tricolor.

Grêmio needs an almost impossible streak to escape the Z4

There are also those more optimistic individuals, who preach that Grêmio will be able to avoid relegation with two more draws and 2 wins. Thus, the tricolor would reach 44 points and would have to root for opponents to perform below expectations.

However, if Denis Abrahão’s promises of getting 9 wins are still valid, we can expect at least 4 more wins in the remaining games. Unless your speech was just lip service.

Anyway, Grêmio will face Bahia on Friday (26) in a game that is worth a lot. Well, it is a direct dispute with another club that is fighting not to fall.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA