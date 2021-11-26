Gui Araujo doesn’t react with the romance of the little red

by

The tenth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Gui Araujo claimed to have proof of the stories of the romances with Anitta and Jade Picon, denied having mocked Valentina Francavilla for using drugs in the reality show, and had no reaction when he found out that Duda Reis is together with João Guilherme.

In an interview with “Decompression Cabin”, the former participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” (MTV) was told that his little red – the way he quoted Duda Reis in confinement – was compromised.

“The little red is a little compromised,” said Lucas Selfie. “I imagined, right, that this would happen,” stated Gui Araujo. “Do you know with whom?” asked the host of “A Fazenda 2021” on the internet. “No,” replied the ex-pawn. “João Guilherme, boy,” said Selfie.

Caught by surprise with the information, Gui Araujo avoided making a long comment about the love life of Duda Reis – since he said that he was involved with Jade Picon, ex of João Guilherme.

And even? What a crazy thing… I imagined more that this would happen when they found out what had happened there [da Fazenda]

“What do you mean?” asked Lucas Selfie. “Oh, because I had in my head what I could resonate with that fact,” said the digital influencer. “You spoke kind of thinking about what would happen?”, asked the host of the reality show’s internet program again.

The ex-“On Vacation with the Ex”, however, assured that he only got involved with Jade Picon after the end of the romance with João Guilherme.

Between Jade, in no time it was when they were together. We were friends, I met him because of her, obviously, because I didn’t know him. For example, when the relationship of public people ends, they end before everyone knows, right? When the breakup becomes public, like in my case, there was a relationship that lasted more than a month and a half and two months for the guys to find out that it was over.

