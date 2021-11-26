Gui Araujo is eliminated and Marina Ferrari cries

by

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

11/26/2021 00:44Updated on 11/26/2021 01:03 AM

Despite having voted for Gui Araujo to form the tenth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), which ended up being fatal for the influencer, who was eliminated for the night with 18.32% of the votes, Marina Ferrari fell into tears after see that the now ex-pawn left the rural reality.

After the return of Arcrebiano and Dayane Mello, who faced the hot seat with Gui, the businesswoman cried lamenting the elimination of her ex-affair in the house, and was consoled by Aline Mineiro.

Marina even explained her reaction to the ex-panicat. “I didn’t want to,” she said of the ex-pawn’s departure. Solange Gomes laughed when she saw the scene and also consoled the girl. “In a fortnight we will all be together again,” he said.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 12

Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 12

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 12

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 12

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 12

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 12

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

7 / 12

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 12

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 12

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 12

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 12

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 12

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

After Gui Araujo left, who deserves to win the reality show?

3.09%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

17.07%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

15.89%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.13%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.61%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.31%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

14.06%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

16.54%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.26%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

25.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 2297 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.