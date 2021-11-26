Gui Araujo is eliminated and Marina Ferrari cries

Despite having voted for Gui Araujo to form the tenth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), which ended up being fatal for the influencer, who was eliminated for the night with 18.32% of the votes, Marina Ferrari fell into tears after see that the now ex-pawn left the rural reality.

After the return of Arcrebiano and Dayane Mello, who faced the hot seat with Gui, the businesswoman cried lamenting the elimination of her ex-affair in the house, and was consoled by Aline Mineiro.

Marina even explained her reaction to the ex-panicat. “I didn’t want to,” she said of the ex-pawn’s departure. Solange Gomes laughed when she saw the scene and also consoled the girl. “In a fortnight we will all be together again,” he said.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 12 Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination Play/PlayPlus two / 12 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus 3 / 12 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 4 / 12 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 5 / 12 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 12 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 7 / 12 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus 8 / 12 Lary Bottino: 5th out The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm Play/Playplus 9 / 12 Tati: 6th out The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game Play/Playplus 10 / 12 Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition Play/Playplus 11 / 12 Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination Play/PlayPlus 12 / 12 Valentina: 9th eliminated The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm Play/Playplus