Gui Araujo is eliminated from A Fazenda 13 with 18.32% of the votes – A Fazenda 13

The Farm 13 came to an end for Gui Araujo!

The pawn was eliminated from the competition on the live program this Thursday (25), with 18.32% of the votes. The businessman lost the dispute against Bil Araújo and Dayane Mello for the public’s preference in a vote held at R7.com.

Roça Formation

The formation of the tenth Roça took place last Tuesday (23). Aline Mineiro started the night with the reading of the controversial parchments. The actress decided to keep the Power of the Yellow Flame and handed the Power of the Red Flame to Marina Ferrari.

Farmer Rico Melquiades appointed MC Gui straight to Roça. Gui Araujo and Solange Gomes tied in the headquarters vote, with five votes each. The decision was made by the Rich Farmer, who presented Gui Araujo with the second stool.

The third roceiro was indicated by the Power of the Red Flame. Marina had to choose three pawns to be pulled by Gui Araujo. Dayane Mello, Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos were selected. The businessman decided to take the model to Roça. With the Power of the Yellow Flame, Aline was immunized and gave immunity to Solange in Resta One. Bil Araújo was not saved by any of the pawns and occupied the last stool.

The model vetoed Gui Araujo from competing for the Farmer’s Test, but lost the dispute to MC Gui, who got rid of Roça by conquering Chapéu.

Gui Araujo’s trajectory in A Fazenda 13

During the confinement, Gui Araujo showed that he entered the game head to toe: he won three times the Farmer’s Test, guaranteed Lampião do Poder, starred in bullshit and got involved in a brief “romance” with Marina Ferrari. However, the fight won love and the lovebirds argued ugly on the reality show.

Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla were other pawns who fell out with the participant. Dayane Mello also argued with Gui, but after severing ties with Aline and Rico, the model ended up approaching the manager.

Gui found allies in the game alongside Dynho Alves, Lary Bottino and Sthefane Matos. Together, they helped each other in the dynamics and day-to-day at the headquarters. However, he felt the pressure of confinement, moved away from the participants and even thought about giving up on the reality show.

Between game and romance, Gui Araujo is the tenth eliminated pawn of the season.

