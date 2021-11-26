Gui Araujo talks about romance with Anitta and Jade Picon

Out of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Gui Araujo learned that his accounts of his romances with Anitta and Jade Picon in confinement gained repercussions. After learning about the criticisms for making up stories, the digital influencer guaranteed to have a way to prove what he told on the reality show.

Just to introduce you to what you said about cancellation. You said you wanted a real one and you got cancelled. At the moment, it’s canceled… I think you were the participant that had the most repercussions out here with the things you talked about in your own life. Virtually all of your exes have gone public to speak. So, we went from Anitta to Gabi Brandt and their mothers “, announced the presenter Lucas Selfie, during an interview with the pedestrian in “Cabin decompression.

Gui Araujo watched the video in which he said that he and Anitta had an affair so as not to be canceled because they were enjoying parties at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil. He was even warned the singer classified him as a ‘mythomaniac’ by his reports of confinement.

She gave the definition on Twitter of ‘mitomania’, which, by the way, was the word most attributed to you. It was a mythomaniac and a liar, and practically all the stories you talked about there, people said here that it hadn’t happened. There was a more serious one that I think took more proportion of you telling a relationship in codes. I don’t know if I could.

“I could have, right,” stated Gui Araujo.

After checking the excerpt from the conversation with MC Gui in which he told the story involving Jade Picon, the former pawn said that everything he said in “A Fazenda 2021” is true and denied having hooked up with the digital influencer before the end of his relationship with the actor João Guilherme.

They are true! I bonded after it ended. I single and single person. Never [fiquei com ela em relacionamento], on the contrary.

In the end, Gui Araujo also learned that his friend Leo Picon declared that he was distorting or creating stories in “A Fazenda 2021” and guaranteed that he could prove everything he said about Anitta and Jade Picon.

I’ll be out here now, right? So, I’ll have the chance to prove it step by step, because I really had a relationship with Anitta, you know? This maybe nobody would know, but when [ela] it ended [com João Guilherme] I was the first to know. So, it was never betrayal on either side. I wasn’t with anyone either. These are facts. If distorted from the way it was told, they are facts. If I have to go public, tell, expose, speak, show evidence, it will be very boring, but I’ll have to do it, understand?

What did Gui Araujo say about Anitta?

During the participation in “A Fazenda 13”, Gui Araujo spoke about his old relationship with Anitta in some moments of exchange of personal intimacies with pedestrians. To be called ‘mythomaniac’ by the singer, the digital influencer reported that the artist started hitting on him.

In a carnival she started, like, brother a lot. Then I started to say to a brother of mine: ‘Are you noticing this stuff?’ and he: ‘I’m old'”.

The influencer even said that he was not comfortable with the situation: “I was getting out of the ordinary, then at one point I came to her and said: ‘I’m not feeling well with this stuff, I’m going to step foot'”.

Gui also revealed that Anitta had an open relationship at the time, he only stayed with women and wanted to be with him: “So she said: ‘Brother, let me explain, it’s like this, he stays with several people, I’ve never been with nobody, but it’s not something we’re going to do hidden, if you want to talk to him.’

“She would pass by on one side of the island and I would go to the other, then I met a friend of hers, I was hugging her friend like she had… Then she was like: ‘Friend, leave him with me for a bit’ and I said: ‘ I don’t want it, I don’t want it’. Wow, I wasn’t feeling comfortable. And she said: ‘Brother if you want to talk to him, look at him now'”, concluded the former participant of On Vacation with Ex.

