Guilherme is shocked to discover Flávia’s scam · TV News

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will be shocked to discover that Flávia (Valentina Herszage) participated in a coup in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. The doctor will be sought by the police to testify about the thief, who boarded the plane, disguised as a flight attendant, with him, Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) on the Globo telenovela.

In the scenes set to air in this Friday’s (26th) chapter, an investigator will go to the office of Rose’s husband (Bárbara Colen) and inform him that the young woman pretended to be a flight attendant to escape the police after stealing a briefcase full of money from a millionaire at the airport.

After showing up at her father’s house, Flávia was denounced by Odete (Luciana Paes), putting the police behind her stepdaughter. “If she’s arrested, how long does she spend in jail?” Guilherme will ask. “At least a year behind bars”, will affirm the delegate.

The doctor will be moved by the possible arrest of the young woman, as he will remember that he and the trio of strangers have only one year to fix their lives. After the plane crash, they met Death (A. Maia) who gave the four a second chance, but with the proviso that one of them will die within a year.

The new seven o’clock telenovela premiered on Monday (22) in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#82 – New Angel boils in Secret Truths 2!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.