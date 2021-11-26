Health seeks to improve State actions and discusses final adjustments to enable UPA Cruzeiro do Sul with SUS

Adriana Lobão, assistant secretary of the Health Secretariat of the State of Acre, participated this Wednesday, 24, in Brasília, in the intense agenda of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), discussing themes for the improvement of health actions in the State. This Thursday morning, 25th, Lobão held a meeting with the head of the Representation of the State of Acre in Brasília, Ricardo França, to define agendas of interest to the State in the Ministry of Health.

Among the topics discussed during the council meeting, Adriana Lobão highlighted them as extremely relevant for the state, with a view to actions for 2022, analyzes and judgments on expenditures during the pandemic; launch of the Collaborative Network of Public Health Schools and the discussion on the Primary Health Care Development Agency.

UPA Cruzeiro do Sul

At the meeting with the representative of Acre, Ricardo França, Adriana Lobão discussed the final adjustments for the Ministry of Health to enable the Emergency Care Unit – UPA in Cruzeiro do Sul with the Unified Health System (SUS). The secretary requested that the representation’s technical team monitor the process with the Ministry of health, considering that the necessary documentation for analysis has already been delivered to the competent sector.

Another matter considered of utmost importance by the secretary is the release for execution of the 2015 bench amendment, in the amount of R$ 9 million, intended for health.

“We urgently need the release of this amendment so that the program to combat Covid in 2022 is carried out in the best possible way. This amount has already been defined and only the Ministry of Health has released it for us to apply in Acre”, said the assistant secretary.

Ricardo França, in turn, placed the entire structure of the Representation in Brasília to work on the portfolio’s interests with federal agencies. “We are aware of the difficulty in remote contact with federal agencies. We make ourselves available to all departments to act in the release of resources and projects for the benefit of the state. We are the extended arm of Acre in Brasília”, stressed França.



