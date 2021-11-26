Hidetaka Miyazaki was surprised that Dark Souls was chosen as the greatest game in history

Award was part of Golden Joystick Awards 2021

O Golden Joystick Awards 2021, which took place earlier this week, brought two new categories. In addition to the biggest platform of all time, the greatest game of all time was chosen. The winner, dark souls, left its creator Hidetaka Miyazaki thrilled. “It’s amazing that they picked us from the games we were playing,” comments Miyazaki, “but I feel it’s a huge honor.”

the president of FromSoftware says that much of the original team that worked on Dark Souls now works on Elden Ring. “At the time, the team that joined FromSoftware as newcomers and started their careers as game creators on Dark Souls is now growing and becoming the core of our newest effort, Elden Ring,” said Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview.

“I will continue to make interesting and valuable games. You can wait for that”, comments the person responsible for the most influential game in recent years. Although Elden Ring is Hidetaka Miyazaki’s most ambitious work, knowing he still has wood to burn is good news for fans.



It was quite an achievement, given so many iconic games. Unlike the vast majority of this list, Dark Souls has established a genre and today there are several excellent games that draw from that source. Until we’ve separated some souls-like titles that are on sale so you can get ready for Elden Ring. The game had a closed beta this month and, as Digital Foundry has shown, is still in need of optimization on the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, particularly as it is a crossgen game.

