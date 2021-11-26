how Argentine football reacted in a year after Maradona’s death

The death of Diego Armando Maradona, one of the greatest players in history, completes one year this Thursday (25)

November 25th will remain forever in the memory of the Argentine people. It was on this date, in 2020, that Diego Armando Maradona left the physical plane and departed for eternity.

Since then, a lot has happened in Argentine football. Thinking about it, the ESPN.com.br decided to list the main sporting events in the country of Buenos Aires in this year in which the ace left us.

Boca wins the Diego Maradona Cup

On January 17, 2021, just under two months after Diego’s death, the Juniors mouth, club of the ace’s heart, won the Argentina Professional League Cup, renamed the Diego Armando Maradona Cup, in honor of shirt 10.

In the decision, the Xeneizes faced the Banfield. Cardona opened the score for the Bombonera club, but Lollo, in additions, left everything the same for the taladro.

On penalties, Boca’s 5-3 victory, and Maradona’s party at San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium.

Defensa y Justicia shining on the continent

Six days after Boca won, on January 23, the Defense and Justice made history on the continent and conquered the South American Cup.

In the decision against the Lanus, at Mario Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba, commanded by Hernán Crespo won 3-0, goals of Adonis Frías, Braian Romero and Washington Camacho, and conquered the first international trophy in its history.

Defensa y Justicia players with the Copa Sudamericana 2020 Cup, won over Lanús Getty Images

Defense making history over Brazilians

A little less than three months later, on April 14, Defensa would again write its name in South America. This time, the victim would be the palm trees.

In the decision of the South American Cup, victory Alviverde in Florencio Varela 2-1. On the way back, at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, the Argentines’ change, now commanded by Sebastian Beccacece, as Hernán Crespo had agreed with the São Paulo. Victory 2-1 of the halcon and decision on penalties.

In the lime brand, better for the Argentines, who won 4-3 and won the second title in their history, the second international.

Defensa y Justicia celebrates the conquest of the South American Cup Staff Images/Conmebol

Colón writing unpublished page in Argentina

An unprecedented feat happened in Argentine Championship in June. On the 4th, the Colon, traditional team from the province of Santa Fe, won the first Argentine title in its history.

After an impeccable campaign in the group stage, leading the group A with 25 points, the Sabalero eliminated the Tallers, on Wednesdays, and the independent, in the semifinals. In the decision, faced the racing.

commanded by Rodriguez flea, the team of Eduardo Domínguez made 3-0 in the second stage, with goals from aliendro, Bernardi and Castro, and won the first major title in its history of 116 years old.

Argentina leaving the queue

On July 10, 2021, the Argentina, finally, left the queue of 28 years without titles. in front of Brazil in Maracanã, commanded by Lionel Scaloni won 1 to 0, goal by di maria, and conquered the america cup.

Messi celebrates winning the Copa America with Argentina CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

It was the first title of Lionel Messi with the main shirt of Albiceleste in your career.

Messi leaving Barcelona

On August 10, a month after Argentina won the Copa América, a change shocked the world of football. Lionel Messi left Barcelona for PSG.

By the Catalan club, they were 21 years, being the top scorer (672 goals), with the highest number of games (778), highest number of wins (542), greater number of titles (35) and greater number of goals in international competitions (128).

virtual river argentine champion

It hasn’t happened yet, but it’s imminent. On the day of a year after Maradona’s death, the river plate can become Argentine champion. With 49 stitches in 21 games, the Millionaires they just need a draw against Racing, at home, to confirm another cup in the competition. The Monumental de Núñez club is the greatest Argentine champion, with 36 achievements.

This is the only trophy that Marcelo Gallardo does not have as the club’s coach.