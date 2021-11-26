How Flamengo and Palmeiras became the richest in Brazil and what risks could threaten the Libertadores finalists

Clubs that decide the Libertadores this Saturday, in Montevideo, are the most successful on and off the field in recent years and struggle to maintain their reign for a long time, despite the risks

The year was 2012. While in Rio de Janeiro, the Flamengo he lived with back wages, lack of sponsorship and a management far from being professional, in São Paulo the palm trees walked briskly towards the second downgrade in your history.

Cut to 2021. In Montevideo, Flamengo and Palmeiras once again split the scene, but in a much more comfortable situation: both dispute the final of the Libertadores Conmebol this Saturday (27), at 5 pm (GMT), with live broadcast by FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+.

What has changed so much for clubs to leave the sad reality of leanings to, each in their own way, dominate the ranking of the richest in Brazil, to the point where direct competitors are often unable to cope?

A lot had to be adjusted, corrected and improved until Palmeiras and Flamengo reached the level of today. see below how each club turned around, what can be expected of the future and also the risks that the sporting and mainly financial projects of each one run.

PALM TREES

Paulo Nobre took over a Palmeiras absolutely broken in 2013. demoted to Serie B, but with a Libertadores to compete thanks to the title of Brazil’s Cup from the previous year, Verdão had a difficult season ahead, which required planning and, of course, money.

The club had no resources, but Nobre did. Shortly after taking over, withdrew BRL 200 million from his personal assets to pay for short-term debt, which could cause any kind of punishment. Thus, Palmeiras began its restructuring, which also included the renegotiation of other debts and the professionalization of sectors that were absolutely outdated.

“If it weren’t for Nobre to put money in 2013 or 2014, the club wouldn’t be where it is“, guarantees Erich Beting, journalist specializing in marketing, creator of the website “Máquina do Esporte” and blogger for ESPN.com.br. “He also had a rationality of investment, he didn’t abuse it. It was a great merit, even with money, condition and all that, he didn’t give up on this principle”.



The principle was to tidy up the house. Palmeiras rose in 2013, but lived a tight new year in 2014, until they saved themselves from relegation thanks to Vitória’s defeat by saints, in Barradão. The final turn of the page came in the change from December to January, with the arrival of Crefisa and its millionaire contributions that gave new meaning to the project.

With a modern and profitable stadium, Palmeiras saw Crefisa pay for it about BRL 800 million at the club since then and achieved the results that hadn’t happened for a long time: twice champion of the Copa do Brasil, another two of the brazilian and more to Libertadores. All this amid the change of management, with the departure of Paulo Nobre and the entry of Mauricio Galiotte.

“For good or bad, Palmeiras was very lucky to have had someone to pay off the debt, which balanced the club’s day-to-day activities, managed to maintain itself and have a leap forward with another individual and legal entity, which is Leila. The merit of the current administration is having made the reduction of expenses, which made Palmeiras survive the pandemic well, with greater use of the base”, analyzed Beting.

The report tried to contact the financial department of Palmeiras, but did not get a response until the publication of the text.

FLAMENGO

The story of the Flemish resurrection takes a little longer. Like Paulo Nobre, Eduardo Bandeira de Mello inherited the position of president with debt in the order of R$ 800 million. The difference is that there was no personal wealth to face it alone. The way was to tighten the seat belts.

Based on the work of other managers around the club, Bandeira de Mello’s administration financially reorganized Flamengo, from spending cuts and joining Profut (which zeroed the labor debt and increased the tax). Marketing contributed to an improvement in product licensing and growth in sponsorship.

The panorama was changing little by little. Revenues grew from BRL 273 million in 2013 to BRL 650 million three years later, when the annual surplus reached R$ 145 million. The debt, unpayable in 2013, decreased to BRL 350 million in 2018, the last year of Bandeira’s mandate.

“Flamengo paid R$ 1 billion in debts. In other words, in this past history, there was a concern in paying off, renegotiating debts. If there was significant revenue, whether it was player sales, contract renewal or something else, we thought first in repaying this debt and then using part of it in investment. There was concern about having a sustainable club”, explains Fernando Goes, the club’s financial director since September 2020.

The entire organization made Flamengo able to start investing. Paolo Guerrero arrived in 2015, then came Diego Ribas, followed by Everton Ribeiro and Diego Alves, until the troupe of Gabigol, Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta, a trio that literally changed the level of the club in the sports field.

Leila Pereira and Rodolfo Landim, presidents of Palmeiras and Flamengo Mounting

“If today Flamengo has the luxury of great players, it’s because back then they refused to spend money to be champion and wanted to protect the club’s assets. He had a mission to make the club sustainable, without committing madness due to pressure from titles “, said Beting, who sees differences between one administration and another.

“The current management has more risks, sometimes it has to resort to loans to keep the cash flow. Everything that was built by Bandeira, the current management is benefiting, keeping the collection and the cost relatively even”.

Today the club operates with the estimate of closing 2021 with a net operating debt (amount that includes installment purchases from athletes, debts with suppliers, FGTS and Profut deposits) of BRL 335 million. It sounds like a lot, and in fact it is, but the turnover is much higher.

“If it weren’t for the pandemic, you can say that Flamengo would have raised more than R$ 200 million there this year, without a doubt. Next year, we are forecasting another BRL 1 billion in revenue. We estimate revenues of around R$ 850 million reais in recurring revenue”, guarantees Goes, who, when talking about recurring revenue, takes into account gains from box office, supporting partner, social club and marketing.

FUTURE RISKS

But is it possible that something threatens the future of these two clubs in the financial aspect? Erich Beting sees risks on both sides.

In the assessment of the marketing specialist, the Flamengo is currently under pressure all the time, as it bets all its chips on the team’s sporting success.. Due to the quality of the players, the comeback has been happening since 2019, but this is not always the case, see Libertadores 2020, when the team then led by Rogério Ceni fell to Racing, in the round of 16.

“Flamengo became a bolder and more risky club. It left, say, an investment fund and went to the stock market. Flamengo is in all-in ever. You bet all your chips on a situation that will normally materialize but may not happen, like last year. The pressure on the Dome was not just for the result, but for the financial impact. Flamengo can be a time bomb, it needs performance, and that generates constant stress”, analyzed Beting.

“What Flamengo does today is to give up the youth category, to launch the base athlete, to sell him quickly and keep the team husky. This in the medium term is very risky, because it creates a situation that requires sports performance to perform well in finance,” he concluded.

About Palmeiras, the biggest question mark is precisely who helped to get the team out of the delicate situation. Elected president of Palmeiras for the next three years, Leila Pereira now becomes the club’s agent and sponsor that invests millions

“What comes forward is an unknown with Leila. It is not known to what extent she will invest, how she will invest. Now the question is to understand to what extent the club will be free, regardless of her money, of the power she will exert and that he’s been working for six or seven years,” said the blogger from ESPN.com.br, which sees Palmeiras in full conditions of sustaining itself in the coming years, as long as it calms domestic politics.

“Palmeiras would have full conditions, given the size of the fans it has, to become a sustainable club. If it’s even minimally organized, it can. But Palmeiras is a typical Italian family, one day it’s fine, the next it’s all wrong, and that’s all. it doesn’t bring inner peace to work. Palmeiras only got stability when there was someone paying the bill and leaving everything calm.”