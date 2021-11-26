How many goals did Cassio concede at the Brazilian with defensible balls and/or misses? We checked… with video!

Cássio was blamed by most of the Corinthians fans for the two goals scored by Ceará on Thursday night, at Castelão. And a question arose on social media: how many goals did Timão’s shirt 12 already conceded in the Brasileirão with defensible balls and/or failures?

In search of that answer, the report of my helm revived the 34 goals taken by Corinthians in the national competition. And the answer, already counting the goals taken in Fortaleza, is the following: seven goals. That is, 1/5 of the balls that entered the alvinegro goal – below, the authors and the video of the goals.

A curious detail is the location of the goals taken that could have been avoided. Everyone went away from the Neo Química Arena. The stages were Arena Pantanal, Nabi Abi Chedid, Arena Pernambuco, Beira-Rio, Mineirão and Castelão.

After the duel at Castelão, the Corinthians goalkeeper did not grant an interview and did not comment on his night. It was Sylvinho who had to speak, as it could not have been different, played down the goals taken and defended his captain.

“Football lives on hits and misses. We work with a group, let’s continue to trust and work in a group. The athlete is liable to make a mistake, just like us. It’s part of it, we all hit and miss. Obviously it’s more about individuality” , minimized Sylvinho.

The seven goals conceded by Cassio that were failures and/or with defensible balls

July 26 – Rafael Parrot (Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal);

(Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal); October 2nd – Lucas Cândido (Red Bull Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid);

(Red Bull Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid); October 9th – Paulinho Mocellin (Sport, at Arena Pernambuco);

(Sport, at Arena Pernambuco); October 24th – Gustavo Maia (International, in Beira-Rio);

(International, in Beira-Rio); November 10th – Diego Costa (Atlético-MG, in Mineirão);

(Atlético-MG, in Mineirão); November 25th – Vina and Yony González (Ceará, in Castelão).

