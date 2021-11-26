How much will Palmeiras or Flamengo earn if they beat Libertadores?

Palmeiras and Flamengo decide tomorrow the final of the Libertadores 2021. In addition to the title, the teams have the chance to take a million dollars with the continental conquest.

In all, the Libertadores champion receives a prize of US$22.55 million (about R$125.5 million at the current price). The vice gets US$ 13.55 million (around R$ 75.4 million)

The values ​​include the participation of each one from the group stage to the final. This is because Conmebol rewards teams as each one progresses in the competition.

See the values ​​of the awards below:

Group stage: $3 million

$3 million Final Octaves: $1.05 million

$1.05 million Quarterfinals: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Semifinal: $2 million

$2 million Final: US$ 15 million (champion) US$ 6 million (vice)

In addition to Palmeiras and Flamengo, six other Brazilian clubs stayed by the way in Libertadores. Grêmio (preliminary round), Santos (group stage), São Paulo and Fluminense (quarter finals) and Atlético-MG (semifinals).

Remember that Palmeiras and Flamengo are the last two Libertadores winners. Rubro-Negro took the title in 2019, when they overcame River Plate, and Alviverde won the last edition against Santos.

The Libertadores 2021 decision will be played in a single game at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo. The game is scheduled for 17:00 (GMT) this Saturday.