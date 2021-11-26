‘I Was Murdered’: Video Uses Artificial Intelligence to Give Voice to Feminicide Victims | Technology

“I was Michal Sela,” says the dead woman, looking directly into the camera. “In 2019, I was murdered by the man who was my husband, the murderer Eliran Malul. And today, after losing my life, I appeal to you: hear my voice.”
The video is part of an Israeli public education campaign that uses artificial intelligence technology to bring five murdered women “back to life” to warn other women about how to protect themselves from abusive relationships.
The videos are made with photos of the women before they died, and use technology to create video animations that show them speaking, voiced by actresses. They were produced by deep learning start-up D-ID to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Sagit Ozeri was murdered by her husband and recreated with artificial intelligence to talk about crime — Photo: Corinna Kern/Reuters
Among the women highlighted is Sela, who was 32 years old when she was stabbed to death by her husband in front of their young daughter in 2019. The husband was convicted of murder last month.
The campaign’s aim is to create a “vaccine against violence, which we are attacking from every angle,” explained Ben Ami, one of the relatives who approved the videos, to Channel 13.
Israel’s Ministry of Welfare reported 10% more calls on its domestic violence hotline in 2021 compared to last year.
In her video, “Sela” advises women to seek help if they are in a relationship with someone who is jealous and obsessive.
“If you’re afraid of his reaction to separation, share it with a person close to you and a domestic violence specialist who will help you to separate safely and return to his light,” she says.
“Listen to my voice. Hear your voice.”