‘I will be worse than the neighbors of São Paulo’

A Flamengo fan who is staying at the Palmeiras hotel, in Montevideo, Uruguay, revealed the backstage of the meeting he had with coach alviverde Abel Ferreira

The atmosphere in Montevideo, Uruguay, is relaxed on the eve of the big decision of the Libertadores Conmebol 2021. And despite the rivalry between palm trees and Flamengo, some episodes are worthy of good laughs. One of them involves a red-black fan and coach alviverde Abel Ferreira.

During the ESPN FC this Thursday (25), the reporter from the Disney channels Eduardo de Meneses, who is on the stage of the decision on the 27th of November, at the Estádio Centenário, which will have Live broadcast fur FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+, collected a curious report of a Flamengo fan who is staying at the same hotel as the Palmeiras delegation.

And, according to himself, he even had the opportunity to bump into Abel Ferreira and took the opportunity to make fun of Portuguese, harecalling a statement by the coach after winning classification for the grand final in a semifinal duel against Atlético-MG, in Mineirão. In this ocasion, he sent a message to a neighbor who lives in his building and picks you up.

“I’m at the hotel in Palmeiras. I’ve already met coach Abel Ferreira and said the following: ‘Abel, your neighbors in São Paulo were bad. But I’ll be even worse than them. [risos]”, said the Flamengo fan.

After ranking against the rooster, Abel cheered a lot and gestured towards one of the match broadcast cameras. At the press conference, he revealed that his intention was to send a message to his neighbor.

“It wasn’t for any Atlético-MG player or his coach [Cuca]. I have a neighbor who lives in my building who is a pain in the ass. It went directly to my neighbor, because I’m in charge of my house. Is silent! Who works within the CT is me and my players. I defend my players because they are mine in wins and losses. To my neighbor, “shiu”!”, Abel justified at the time.