Ibaneis travels to Uruguay to see Flamengo in the Libertadores final

Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) travels to Uruguay this Friday (11/26). The emedeb player will watch the match between Flamengo and Palmeiras, in the Libertadores da América final, at the invitation of the Rio team.

The match will take place at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, on Saturday (11/27). A Flamengo player, Ibaneis usually follows the team’s main games closely.

The governor will travel on his private plane, accompanied by friends and family. The forecast is that the head of the district Executive will return to activities in Brasília on Monday (11/29).

Governor Ibaneis bought a King Air 350 with capacity for 11 passengers. Paid $2 million for the aircraft. The aircraft manufacturer is Beechcraft. The model is a turboprop.

In a statement, the GDF Communication Secretariat informed that Ibaneis took leave only this Friday. Deputy Governor Paco Britto (Avante) assumes the management. On Monday, the governor returns.

“Banco de Brasília is Flamengo’s partner in Banco Nação BRB, which today has an estimated market value of R$ 10 billion and will have shares traded on the Stock Exchange, which will be reflected in the raising of new funds for GDF to invest in works and actions”, he said.