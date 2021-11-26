Ibovespa drops more than 3% with new Covid-19 variant; Vale and Petrobras return recent gains

Stock Panel (Credit: Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 has brought the pandemic back into the spotlight of the market on an important date for retail, the sexta-feira Negra. The Ibovespa collapses, ending the gains obtained in the last three sessions, influenced by international markets. Stocks there have plummeted, as have commodity prices, which further worsens the outlook for key stocks in the index.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring the B.1.1.529 variant that has been identified in South Africa, still in small numbers. But local authorities warn of an accelerated contagion scenario. The WHO says it knows little about the new strain, but says it has a large number of mutations that arose from antibody resistance. This could reduce the effect of existing vaccines.

“The market won’t look elsewhere for at least next week,” says Robert Attuch, CEO of Ohmresearch. For him, it is still too early to measure the impacts that the new strain of the virus may have on the market. “We have to wait for infectologists to say if this variant is more resistant to vaccines, if it is more infectious and if it is more lethal,” he said.

For Itaú BBA, the market reaction may be exacerbated, on a day of low liquidity. On the return of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, the Exchanges will only be open part-time. “We believe it is too early to assume that a new variant will have a big impact on the global economy,” say bank analysts.

For them, the new strain discovered in South Africa should not change the plans of the US Central Bank (Federal Reserve) to accelerate the reduction of stimulus in December, as planned. However, the BBA that the perspective of a tapering even more accelerated went into sleep mode for now.

In Brazil, in addition to Caged, there are no relevant indicators for the day, and while the PEC dos Precatórios remains on hold until the vote in the Senate, which may take place on Tuesday of next week, the investor also follows the movement of confidence shake in the world.

In addition to the stock exchanges, commodity prices are also contaminated by nervousness and plummet. Iron ore on the Dalian Stock Exchange has fallen by more than 6% and oil prices have fallen by a similar proportion. Both the barrel of Brent, which is used as a reference for Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), and the WTI, suffer losses of 6% to 7%. This promises to impact the stocks with the highest weight in the index, Petrobras and Vale (VALE3), which in recent days have helped the Ibovespa to get closer to 106,000 points.

Today, shares of both companies opened down more than 3%, returning recent gains.

Here, the moving average of deaths by Covid in seven days in Brazil stood at 217, down 17% compared to the level of 14 days earlier, according to the latest information from the press consortium. In just one day, 281 deaths were recorded.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 9,450, which represents a drop of 17% compared to the level of 14 days before. In just one day, 12,191 cases were registered.

At 10:15 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded down 3% to 102,637 points. The Ibovespa futures for December 2021 traded down 3.29%, to 102,955 points.

The commercial dollar advances 0.74% to R$5.605 on purchase and R$5.606 on sale; Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 trades up 0.7% to R$5.611.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 drops 12 basis points to 11.95%; DI for January 2025 drops four basis points to 11.81%; and the DI for January 2027 operates close to stability at 11.78%.

In New York, the Dow Jones future drops 2.15%; the S&P 500 futures retreat 1.64% and the Nasdaq futures trades down 1.03%.

Stock exchanges in Europe retreat from 2% to almost 4% reflecting the new variant of Covid-19. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together companies from key sectors in 17 European countries, dropped 2.53%.

Asian stock markets closed with a significant drop, with Hong Kong and Japan being negatively highlighted, amid fears about the spread of the new variant. A special meeting has been scheduled for Friday to discuss the variant’s implications for vaccines and treatments. According to Health Minister Joe Phaahla, the variant was found in Hong Kong, which contributes to the poor result of the scholarship.

The Nikkei index retreated 2.53%; Shanghai SE, China, dropped 0.56%; Hang Seng, in Hong Kong, down 2.67%; South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.47%.

corporate radar

The corporate news this Friday (26) brings payments of earnings by Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), CCR (CCRO3) and Camil (CAML3).

A new possible for Telecom Itália, TIM’s controller ([ativo=TIMS]), is also featured. In addition, Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) intends to raise R$3.5 billion with a plan to sell minority stakes.

While Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) informed that the end of the litigation with the CEA will generate a positive impact of R$ 132 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) approved the distribution of interest on equity (JCP) in the amount of R$0.17 per share, for a gross amount of R$499.3 million.

Proceeds will be paid on December 30th of this year, based on the shareholding position on December 13th.

CCR (CCRO3)

CCR (CCRO3) approved the distribution of R$153.8 million in dividends, corresponding to R$0.0761 per share.

Payment will be made on December 15, based on the shareholding position as of November 30, 2021.

Camil (CAML3)

Camil (CAML3) approved the payment of Interest on Equity (JCP) in the gross amount of R$0.06 per share.

To receive the proceeds, the investor must have possession of the asset by December 1st. Payment will be made on December 13th.

Camil will also repurchase up to 2 million common shares.

Modal Bank (MODL11)

As a result of the recent repurchase of units, Banco Modal informed that the amount of Interest on Equity per share was slightly increased in relation to the amount contained in the Notice to Shareholders dated November 16, 2021 and is now equivalent to R$0 .026274 per common and preferred share (R$0.078821 per Unit).

Shareholders listed in the company’s shareholder base on November 19, 2021 will be entitled to the JCP. Approved JCP will be paid from December 1, 2021.

Tim (TIMS3)

The private equity funds KKR and CVC Capital Partners are evaluating the possibility of joining together in a purchase offer by Telecom Italia, controller of Tim Brasil, according to a report by the newspaper Valor.

Inter (BIDI11)

Inter (BIDI11) approved the corporate reorganization at a meeting held this Thursday (25), with the favorable vote of holders of more than 82% of the outstanding shares present at the meeting.

The operation aims to migrate Banco Inter SA’s shareholder base to Inter Platform Inc., which will be listed on Nasdaq. Within the scope of the corporate reorganization, the bank’s shareholder can opt for the conversion of shares into share receipts (BDRs) or for the exercise of withdrawal rights with cash receipts (cash-out).

Only holders of Inter common shares will be entitled to the right to withdraw, without interruption, since the end of trading session on May 24, 2021.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

Eletrobras’ Board of Directors (ELET3;ELET6) approved the Plan for the sale of minority equity interests. The plan consists of defining a list of shares that will be sold by electric.

The state-owned company plans to reach the amount of R$ 3.5 billion in sales, as provided for in the Business and Management Master Plan 2021-2025 (PDNG 2021-2025).

However, Eletrobras has not disclosed which companies will be part of the divestiture plan.

In addition, CEEE-T concluded the transfer of TSLE shares to CGT Eletrosul. CGT Eletrosul paid R$217.5 million for TSLE.

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3)

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) informed that the end of the litigation with the Amapá Electricity Company (CEA) will generate a positive impact of R$ 132 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Voucher (VALLEY3)

The Board of Directors of Vale (VALE3) approved yesterday (25) Daniel André Stieler as the new member of the board. Stieler will fill the vacancy created with the resignation of José Mauricio Pereira Coelho.

Find (RENT3)

Localiza (RENT3) informed the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) that it is inclined to get rid of the Unidas brand in order to obtain approval from the agency for the plan to incorporate the rental company into its business, according to sources heard by Valor.

The company also offered to sell 30,000 cars to get a positive verdict from Cade.

privy

After canceling the initial public offering of shares (IPO) in mid-2021, Privalia put the business up for sale in the country, according to a report by Valor.

For this, the company hired Itaú BBA to find buyers. Magazine Luiza, Mercado Livre, Americanas, Renner and Dafiti have already been surveyed by representatives, say sources consulted by Valor.

Mills (MILS3)

Mills (MILS3) concluded yesterday (25) the acquisition of the entirety of SK Rental Locação de Equipamentos. The operation is valued at R$89.1 million.

