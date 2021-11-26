Ibovespa retreats 3% with new covid variant; Goal (GOLL4), Blue (BLUE4) and CVC (CVCB3) collapse

At world exchanges operate in the red this Friday (26), in sharp fall after the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 in Africa.

At the premarket American the Dow Jones drops more than 2%, while the S&P drops 1.7% around the Thanksgiving holiday. It is worth remembering that the session on Wall Street ends at 1:00 pm today.

In Europe, the indices suffered a sharper fall, with Paris and Milan falling more than 3%.

Italy announced more restrictive measures against covid-19 still on Wednesday (24), while Germany is still considering a lockdown.

The B.1.1.529 variant was found in a province in southern Africa and, until then, scientists still don’t know how contagious it can be.

Despite this, in a press conference, Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation, in South Africa, highlighted the negative aspects of the virus.

“This variant surprised us, it took a big leap in evolution [e traz] many more mutations than we expected,” he said.

See the main indexes: