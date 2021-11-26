‘If I have to leave, let him be a two-time Libertadores champion’

Steering wheel of the São Paulo club wrote an open letter to the fans on the eve of another Libertadores decision

With a contract until December 31st with the palm trees, Felipe Melo he still doesn’t have a defined future in the São Paulo club. However, it has a clear objective: if it is to leave, it must be with the bi-championship of the Libertadores Conmebol.

In an open letter to fans published by UOL, the defensive midfielder made it clear that he wants to play for two more seasons and the desire to raise another continental cup for Alviverde.

“What I do know is that I will play for two more years of football. And if I have to leave Palmeiras, I’m two-time champion of Libertadores. That’s my focus,” he began by writing.

“I’m just thinking about this trophy, I’m not thinking about the next few years. What I want is to live this moment when can i become two-time champion of america. In just one year, lift this trophy twice for this wonderful club that is Palmeiras“, completed.

Felipe Melo is in his fifth season with the São Paulo club. In all, so far, they are 216 games played and 13 goals scored.

In addition, the defensive midfielder, who has also acted as a defender, won four titles for the summer. Are they: Brazilian championship, in 2018, Liberators, Brazil’s Cup and Paulista championship, in 2020.