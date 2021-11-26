In an act of affiliation of Santos Cruz, Podemos confirms Dallagnol’s arrival

Former prosecutor of the Republic must join on December 10 and compete for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for Curitiba in 2022

At the event of the affiliation of former government minister Bolsonaro General Santos Cruz to Podemos, party leaders also announced the affiliation of a member of the Car wash, O former prosecutor of the Republic Deltan Dallagnol. Earlier this month, Dallagnol announced its termination from Federal Public Ministry (MPF). In the message published on social networks, he stated that he would seek to transform Brazil outside the attorney general’s office. The president of the party, the federal deputy Renata Abreu, talked about the possible date of his affiliation. “Possibly, it has not yet been defined, we are looking at the location, these things, possibly on the 10th, there in Curitiba. Congressman“he stated. Renata Abreu also announced that other members of the Lava Jato should join Podemos by March 2022. The party’s president also stated that she maintains a dialogue with retired military personnel.

the former judge Sergio Moro, also linked to Lava Jato and a possible candidate for the presidency of the Republic by Podemos, spoke at the event and praised his former colleague in the Executive Branch. I live and Santos Cross were ministers of the Bolsonaro government. Santos Cruz left the government secretariat in June 2019. Moro left the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in April 2020. “He composed the current government with the hope that it could work and he had no fear of withdrawing from the government when he realized that, in fact, the government’s plan was not so much to build a better country, but simply to meet the personal goals of the current ruler. This demonstrates detachment, this demonstrates character, this demonstrates credibility. That’s why I can say with absolute peace of mind that Podemos is winning a lot,” said Moro. Behind the scenes, the bet is that the retired general will run for the Federal Senate in 2022, but Santos Cruz avoids giving certainty on the matter. “You don’t join a party just with the idea of ​​getting elected for something. It joins a party in order to be able to participate more intensely in some party affairs, in some national affairs. One of them is the election and support of Dr. Sergio Moro. So, affiliation has this first interest. A second can be candidacy. But this is something that needs to be discussed”, he pointed out.

*With information from reporter Paola Cuenca