In the Emperor’s Times: Revolted, confronts Tonico

In the next chapters of In the Emperor’s Times, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) starts to live an affair with Tonic (Alexander Nero). The relationship, however, makes cornerstone (Gabriela Medvedvoski) confront the brother-in-law.

The doctor goes to the establishment of Quinzinho (August Madeira) and catches the deputy whispering in his lover’s ear. Upon seeing the scene, the sister of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) does not hide his dissatisfaction.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“I can’t settle for Tonico exposing my sister like that. How can he be walking up and down with Zayla in public?“, asks the young woman. “That’s what he wants, to provoke you!”, gives it back Samuel (Michel Gomes). Angry with the scene, the girl gets up and goes to the pair of lovers.

“May I know where Dolores is, Tonico?“he asks. “Oh, at home“, returns the deputy. “And you keep walking around with this kebab?“, criticizes Pilar. “look how you talk to me“says Zayla. “But that’s what you’ve become”, says the engineer. The deputy, however, defends his mistress. “Wipe your mouth! In front of me, no one will disrespect Zayla”, imposes.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the novel Nos Tempos do Imperador

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band